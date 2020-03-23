Daryl Mosley Releases Debut Single 'A Few Years Ago'

Award-winning hitmaker Daryl Mosley is excited to be releasing his debut single, "A Few Years Ago." The heartfelt track will serve as Mosley's lead release from the upcoming solo project, The Secret Of Life, which is available May 22. Released via Pinecastle Records, every song on the long-awaited album was either written or co-written by Mosley.

Listen below!

Mosley takes fans inside his process of writing the song with this video clip. As the sole writer of "A Few Years Ago," Daryl takes listeners on a journey which he jokes is his mid-life crisis. The song is a reflection about all of his career and looking back on triumphs and tribulations. Given its full-circle message, the cut serves as the perfect way to kick off The Secret of Life. Music enthusiasts were treated to a first-listen premiere via Bluegrass Today last week.

Known for his prolific storytelling ability, Mosley has quickly captured the hearts of music fans. In addition to penning tracks by artists like Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers and Carolina Blue, the singer has also seen great success performing as a member of the celebrated Bluegrass band New Tradition. This success led him to form The Farm Hands in 2010, where they went on to become one of the most awarded bands in the genre, taking home countless awards.

To keep up with all things Daryl Mosley, visit the singer/songwriter's official website HERE to keep up with the latest news stories, upcoming tour dates and more! Stay tuned for even more exciting news to come about The Secret of Life.





Related Articles View More Music Stories