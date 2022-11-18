Danny Elfman's Official Soundtrack for WHITE NOISE Released Today

Danny Elfman's official soundtrack for the highly anticipated forthcoming film White Noise has been released.

Featuring 21 tracks, Elfman's score serves as an ambitious and eccentric musical compliment to Academy Award-nominated writer-director Noah Baumbach's latest project. Boasting an all-star ensemble headlined by Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle, White Noise will be released in select theaters on November 25th before making its official streaming debut on Netflix on December 30th.

The release of the soundtrack is led by this week's debut of "Duel Lecture," the first taste of Elfman's music from the film. See below for complete track-listing details and listen to the score in its entirety HERE.

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Adapted for the screen by Baumbach, the film is based on the 1985 National Book Award-winning novel by Don DeLillo. For more information on the film, visit HERE.

"Composing for White Noise was really exciting because there's no singular genre for this film, which meant no predetermined musical direction, no indication of what the music should be. The possibilities were endless," says Elfman. "Nothing is more fun to me than being able to try different things and experiment. And working with Noah so closely was incredible in itself. He is so creative and was an active collaborator throughout the entire project. This was definitely one of my most enjoyable scoring experiences."

The release of Elfman's White Noise score arrives today alongside the debut of the digital deluxe edition of his album Bigger. Messier; a new collection of songs that reimagine music from his 2021 LP Big Mess. Led by a never-before-released remix of his song "Sorry" by Ghostemane, the project features 5 additional remixes that have only ever been heard as part of the limited-run Big Mess box set, adding to a genre-defying album of collaborations and reinterpretations by the likes of Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop and more. Listen to the project HERE.

Continuing a remarkable year-to-date, Elfman earned two Grammy® Award nominations earlier this week, both celebrating a pair of individual projects that showcase the diversity of his wildly eclectic career. The first nomination sees his "Main Titles" sequence from his acclaimed score for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" category, while the second nomination honors the special collector's edition box set of his ambitious double album Big Mess [ANTI- / Epitaph Records] in the category of "Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package."

The latter of which honors Elfman's creative director Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, who has been instrumental in creating a cohesive, yet completely unique visual identity for the entire Big Mess project to-date. The Big Mess album and visuals were produced by Danny Elfman and executive produced by Elfman's longtime manager Laura Engel.

The unparalleled tapestry of music that Elfman's woven throughout his career recently culminated with two sold-out, back-to-back concerts at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Entitled Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!, the live concerts saw him present expanded, full length versions of his internet-breaking, critically acclaimed performances at Coachella Music and Arts Festival earlier this spring. His first official career-spanning headline performances, both nights were heralded by fans and critics alike, with Variety stating "there's never been a show quite like this."

From White Noise to Big Mess, his early days with the theatrical Mystic Knights and the rock band Oingo Boingo, and his prolific work scoring over 100 films & television series including Marvel's new blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Tim Burton's highly anticipated new series Wednesday, Elfman's work has consistently channeled a riveting unpredictability.

Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards and honors including four Oscar nominations, two Emmy Awards, a GRAMMY Award, the 2002 Richard Kirk Award, the 2015 Disney Legend Award, and the Max Steiner Film Music Achievement Award in 2017. He also has an incredible seven Saturn Awards in the "Best Music" category, most recently winning in 2022 for his scoring work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His music for Doctor Strange also earned him the award for Best Original Score in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards this week.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: