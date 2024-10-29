Danny Boy Returns with New Single 'My Everything' Featuring Snoop Dogg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary R&B and soul singer Danny Boy makes his highly anticipated return with his latest single, "My Everything," featuring Snoop Dogg. Released via Death Row/gamma., the new track showcases Danny Boy's signature vocal prowess and emotional depth that fans have come to love over the years.

Produced by Mike & Keys, the track brings back the nostalgic warmth of a classic '90s R&B love song. Released just before his wife’s birthday, Snoop Dogg pens a heartfelt dedication to her, honoring their love and devotion while celebrating their lasting bond.

Danny Boy’s latest release marks a pivotal moment in his storied career, celebrating his return to Death Row Records, the iconic label where he first rose to fame at just 16. Renowned for his soulful vocals on Tupac’s platinum hits like "I Ain’t Mad at Cha" and "Picture Me Rollin'," Danny Boy was a key figure during West Coast hip-hop’s golden contributing his powerful voice to classics by MC Hammer, Twista, and Crucial Conflict.

In 2010, he dropped his long-awaited debut LP, It’s About Time, a 15-track album featuring contributions from Roger Troutman, Jodeci’s DeVante Swing and JoJo, and DJ Quik, who handled much of its production. Danny Boy's journey is filled with resilience and triumph, solidifying his place as one of R&B’s most powerful and iconic voices.

