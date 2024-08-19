Danish-Japanese Pop Star Mina Okabe Releases Confessional New Single 'Strong'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising singer/songwriter Mina Okabe returns with her euphoric new single “Strong.” Out now via Capitol Records, “Strong” spotlights the Danish-Japanese star’s talent for dreaming up perfectly breezy pop songs with true emotional depth.

The second song released from her forthcoming album, “Strong” finds Okabe joining forces with multi-platinum hitmaker Leroy Clampitt — a two-time GRAMMY® nominated producer/songwriter who’s worked with superstars like Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and Madison Beer. In a shining example of her one-of-a-kind vocal skills, Okabe lights up every line with her gorgeously airy delivery while precisely capturing the bittersweet ache of all-consuming longing.

“‘Strong’ is a love song,” says Okabe. “It’s about not being strong enough to play it cool and hold back feelings for someone. It’s probably one of my most optimistic songs, and I’m so excited to release it because of its energy. For the most part I write about things that are hard for me to talk about, and the lyrics usually end up sad and emotional. I’m thrilled to release a song that stands out in that sense.”

Equal parts carefree and confessional, “Strong” brings Okabe’s sweetly poignant vocals to a delicate backdrop of shimmering grooves and gentle acoustic guitar, occasionally punctuated by fantastically jagged riffs. The result: a prime showcase for the effortless star power that recently found her named a Spotify RADAR Artist and an Apple Music One To Watch for 2023.

The follow-up to her Bossa Nova-infused single “Maybe One Day” — an April release also produced by Clampitt — “Strong” is the latest offering in a burgeoning career that’s also included highlights like performing at Roskilde Festival (Denmark), Seoul Jazz Festival (Korea), Summer Sonic Festival (Japan), and SXSW (US). Born and raised in London, the globally beloved artist has also lived in New York, Manila, and Copenhagen and got her start writing songs on her own as a teenager. In 2021, she made her full-length debut with Better Days — a widely acclaimed album featuring hit singles like “Every Second,” which has amassed over 52 million streams on Spotify alone. Following the recent re-release of Better Days, Okabe was honored by the Recording Industry Association of Japan and received the New Artist of the Year prize at 2024 Japan Gold Disc Awards. Stay tuned for more new music from Okabe soon.

