Dan Tyminski Announces New EP 'One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute To Tony Rice'

Growing up, 14-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer Dan Tyminski wasn't really a six-string picker, favoring mandolin or banjo when he joined the jam-until he heard Tony Rice, that is. Hearing Rice kick-off "Ten Degrees and Getting Colder" with J.D. Crowe and the New South for the first time, Tyminski was overtaken by the sound, forever changing his trajectory as a musician.

Like the rest of the tight-knit bluegrass world, Tyminski was devastated by the loss of his hero in late 2020. Upon hearing the news, Tyminski took to writing a song for Rice as a way to relieve some of his grief. "I cried all day on day one, and on day two, had written the instrumental part." The song ended up being called "One More Time Before You Go," and grew into the title track of Tyminski's new EP One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute To Tony Rice.

Today, Tyminski shared a taste of the upcoming star-studded tribute ahead of its July 22nd release date with his recording of "Church Street Blues" featuring the reigning queen of bluegrass guitar, Molly Tuttle. Sticking closely to Rice's classic arrangement, Tyminski and Tuttle cross-pick their way through the long-beloved tune, trading solos and sharing vocals on the song's iconic chorus.

Fans may have already heard "One More Time Before You Go" this week on SiriusXM's Bluegrass Junction. For "One More Time Before You Go," Tyminski called fellow guitarist and multiple IBMA Award-winner Josh Williams-who had also played with Tony-to shed whatever light he could on the masterful guitarist, and the two of them took to the studio to capture the song with Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, and Todd Phillips, all world-class musicians who also loved Rice.

When all was said and done, Tyminski ended up with five songs featuring a number of fellow Rice devotees and friends. New guard pickers like Tuttle, Billy Strings, and Dan Tyminski Band-member Gaven Largent share space with Douglas, Bush, Dailey & Vincent, and more for a stunning all-star tribute to the man who influenced a whole genre of music. Fans can listen to "Church Street Blues" now at this link and pre-order or pre-save One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice ahead of its July 22nd release right here.

Listen to the new single here: