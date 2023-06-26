Daisy the Great Share Modern Summer Dating Anthem 'Looking U Up'

Indie pop band Daisy the Great share “Looking U Up,” the first song from an EP coming out later this summer. The hooky new song has an accompanying music video out today.

“’Looking U Up’ is a song about dating in the age of social media. It’s about getting stuck on someone that you can’t stop thinking about - whether that’s a crush or an ex or a new fling - and the constant access you can have to them online.

It’s such a big time suck to get lost in that made up space of the internet and, a lot of the time, the version of that person that you have in your head isn’t even what they’re like in real life. It’s about being addicted to phone world — it’s bad for you but it’s your vice and you just can’t quit!!!” – Daisy the Great

The new track follows the band’s five-week US headline tour that saw over a dozen sold out dates. It also celebrates the band’s recently announced European Tour that will kick off this August in Ljubljana, Slovenia and continue through to the end of September.

The headline tour features stops at festivals including Superbloom in Munich and Reeperbahn in Hamburg.

Last fall the band released their sophomore album ALL YOU NEED IS TIME, generating over 240mm global streams to date.

DAISY THE GREAT EUROPE TOUR DATES

AUGUST

30 – Ljubljana, SI – Kino Siska

31 – Vienna, AT – Chelsea

SEPTEMBER

2 – Munich, DE – Superbloom Festival

4 – Milano, IT – Arci Belleza

6 – Aarau, CH – Kiff

8 – Frankfurt, DE – Nachtleben

9 – Dresden, DE – Sound Of Bronkow Festival

11 – Lille, F – L´aeronef

12 – London, UK – Moth Club

13 – Manchester, UK – Yes

15 – Dublin, IE – Workmans

16 – Belfast, IE – Deers Head

18 – Paris, F – La Boule Noir

19 – Antwerp, BE – Amor

20 – Cologne, DE – Helios37

21 – Rotterdam, NL – Rotown

22-23 – Hamburg, DE – Reeperbahn Festival

24 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

25 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus

26 – Munich, DE – Kranhalle