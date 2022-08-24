Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Daisy The Great Share 'Aluminum'

Their new album will be released on Friday, October 28.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great have shared their hypnotic new single, "Aluminum," available via S-Curve/Hollywood Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. An official music video - directed by Zach Tavel (Band of Horses) - is streaming now via YouTube HERE. "Aluminum" heralds the arrival of Daisy the Great's eagerly awaited new album, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME, available everywhere on Friday, October 28. Pre-orders are available now HERE.

"'Aluminum' was actually the last song we wrote for the album," say Daisy the Great's Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker. "We wrote it with our pal Gabe Goodman, and it is about self-perception. It's the feeling of time moving forward and taking a version of you with it that you don't feel connected to - as if your social persona or personality, some shinier version of you, has taken over, and you don't know how to be your real self anymore.

"The music video for 'Aluminum,' directed by Zach Tavel, is about an older set of twins coming to a breaking point in their relationship. We were talking with Zach about the meaning of the song - feeling stuck behind a version of yourself that doesn't feel like you at your core - and we eventually landed on this idea of twins with a turbulent relationship. One twin seems to call the shots for both of them and the other's resentment grows as she longs for independence and sense of self. And we are a mini band stuck in a jukebox at their house."

Recorded in Brooklyn by rising producer/engineer Torna, with additional production from Gabe Goodman and Daisy the Great drummer Matti Dunietz, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME also includes such recent singles as the emotionally charged "Easy," available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. An official music video - co-directed by Daisy the Great and NYC-based filmmaker Edoardo Ranaboldo (AJR) - is streaming now via YouTube HERE.

Daisy the Great have paved the way for ALL YOU NEED IS TIME by spending much of this summer on the road, lighting up festivals across North America including Lollapalooza and Festival d'été de Québec.

The busy live schedule continues with upcoming festival performances at Columbus, OH's WonderBus Music & Arts Festival (August 26), Nashville, TN's OUTLOUD Music Festival (September 17), and Dover, DE's Firefly Music Festival (September 24), followed by a US tour supporting The Happy Fits getting underway November 8 at South Burlington, VT's Higher Ground and then traveling through mid-December. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

DAISY THE GREAT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022

AUGUST

26 - Columbus, OH - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival *

SEPTEMBER

17 - Nashville, TN - OUTLOUD Music Festival *

24 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival *

NOVEMBER

8 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground +

9 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom +

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall +

15 - Detroit, MI El Club +

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre +

18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar +

19 - Chicago, IL - Metro +

20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue +

22 - Denver, CO Summit +

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex +

25 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom +

26 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre +

29 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall +

30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues +

DECEMBER

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre +

5 - Dallas, TX - Trees +

6 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn +

7- Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

9 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live +

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven) +

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

13 -Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle +

16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock +

17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall +

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

+ w/ THE HAPPY FITS




From This Author - Michael Major


Sound of Fractures Releases Brand New Single 'Perfect Night'Sound of Fractures Releases Brand New Single 'Perfect Night'
August 24, 2022

Following a string of high-quality releases, including the recent visionary 'IRL' EP, Sound of Fractures readies an innovative new record built from sounds created by Harris Cole. The exclusive library of sounds was created over many years by Cole using the Prophet 6 Polysynth and released by StemsDAO.
Caitlin Rose Announces First New Album In 10 YearsCaitlin Rose Announces First New Album In 10 Years
August 24, 2022

Celebrated Nashville singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose has shared the upcoming release date of CAZIMI. Her first new album in nearly a decade, CAZIMI was co-produced by Rose and Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell). With the announcement, she shares the music video for the debut single “Black Obsidian.”
RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Rescue You'RJ Thompson Releases New Single 'Rescue You'
August 24, 2022

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist RJ Thompson has released his, nostalgia-driven new single, ‘Rescue You’, out now. ‘Rescue You’ is the follow up to previous single releases ‘Feel Alive,’ ‘Super 8’ and ‘Your Money Or Your Life’, launching RJ’s brand new era and his first new music since 2020’s Official UK Top 5 sophomore album Lifeline. 
VIDEO: Jason Momoa Stars in SLUMBERLAND Film TrailerVIDEO: Jason Momoa Stars in SLUMBERLAND Film Trailer
August 24, 2022

Netflix has released the trailer for Slumberland. The new film stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly González. Slumberland is directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire & Mockingjay). Watch the new video trailer now!
The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'
August 24, 2022

The working class band The Luka State, hailing from Winsford, Cheshire – located between Manchester and Liverpool – are back with a new song, “Stick Around,” in advance of their upcoming North American tour. The single is a welcome return for the band, showcasing their signature blend of angular rock and roll.