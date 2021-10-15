Daisy Releases New EP 'S.O.M.E.'

Los Angeles-based band DAISY have released their latest EP S.O.M.E. along with an accompanying video for "We're Alright." The visual gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at studio footage of the band creating the project.

The band first announced the project last week, coinciding with the release of their current single "Eastside. Upon release the track was added to Spotify's "All New Indie," Apple's "Best New Songs," and Amazon's "Brand New Music" playlists. In the first week of release the video amassed over 100k views on YouTube, marking a new milestone for the band on the platform.

The E.P.'s title S.O.M.E. stands for "suck on my energy," a phrase frequently used by the band to describe feeding off the positive vibes of friends and loved ones. The music video for "Eastside" reflects this mantra, which sees the band contently enjoying each other's company.

DAISY is Daisy Hamel-Buffa (Lead Vocals), Alex Kasvikis (Bass) Ben Roswell Salk (Keys), and Matthew "Rat" Fildey (Guitar).

The genre-bending band is fronted by the multi-disciplinary artist who is also known for her solo material under the moniker DAISY WORLD. Most recently she appeared as a featured artist on Tyler, The Creator's "Rise!" from his critically acclaimed 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost.

The band is also currently hitting major cities this fall for select shows including Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. More information on tickets can be found here.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video for "We're Alright":

Tour Dates

10/27 - Chicago - Schubas

10/29 - NYC - @ Zone One

11/4 - San Francisco - Brick & Mortar

11/6 - Los Angeles - Troubadour