Dady Reveal First 2021 Single 'Dark Mode'

Returning after a brief musical break, alt-pop duo Dady are back with a bang in the form of the effortlessly dreamy, indie-pop single 'Dark Mode'.

Originally from Northern Virginia, Rachel Dady and producer Jesse O'Connor started out rather unexpectedly, as 'frenemies' in high school but soon struck up a close musical bond while they were both living in New York City. Since then they have released five singles together, the most recent being the edgy, electro-RnB infused '250cc'.

"Dark Mode was written and recorded (almost) all in one day during the summer of 2020. With this release, we decided to explore warmer, more organic instrument sounds, a bit of a departure from our early production and beat-heavy tracks. Chalk it up to turning 30 (or all of the Phoebe Bridgers and Soccer Mommy we listened to over the course of the pandemic), but we wanted to take our foot off the gas with Dark Mode. Both vocally and production-wise, it's an exploration of how less can be more." - Dady

The pair are the epitome of how music brings people together and exist now as a match made in musical heaven, with 'Dark Mode' being another shining example to add to the collection. The chemistry and connection between both integral halves remains evident as Rachel's sweet, perfectly placed, silk-like pop vocals glide over the expertly produced track, courtesy of the talented Jesse.

Oozing with a confident simplicity that only the most seasoned and in sync bands are able to deliver, 'Dark Mode' is punctuated with plenty of gorgeous guitar motifs that will have you captivated from the very beginning. With a subtle, yet slightly more organic lean, 'Dark Mode' still manages to encapsulate the old school, authentic and electronic soundscape that is so unmistakably Dady. Utterly Cool and sublimely catchy, 'Dark Mode' is easy listening at its finest and marks the welcome return we have all been waiting for.

