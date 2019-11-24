Da Crime-Click's Cult Classic Debut Album Will Be Released On Burger Records

Burger Records has announced that they will be releasing Da Crime-Click's cult classic debut hip-hop album A Million Ways 2 Murda on cassette, CD, and, for the first time, vinyl. Originally released in the mid-90s, A Million Wayz 2 Murda started as a self-distributed cassette that the group would sell to local stereo shops around their hometown of Memphis. Through word of mouth the cassette sold out week after week and the group developed a rabid following around town. As Crime-Click member Il Tone explained, "it was strange because we was (sic) just having fun and it turned into something big."

The group, consisting of members II Tone, Mac Montese, Yung Madness, Big Cheese, K-D, and K. Redd, relocated to California and began work on a followup album Block Bleeders which they finished in 2005. However, due to personal issues in the group including the incarceration of some members, Block Bleeders was never released and remains shelved to this day.

A Million Wayz 2 Murda is available to pre-order now at Burger Records online store and will be available to purchase online and at Burger Records retailers internationally on January 10, 2020.

A Million Wayz 2 Murda Track Listing

1 - Deathwish

2 - U Hoez Gone Get Killed

3 - Clicked Up Makin Stangz

4 - Lifestyles of a Thug

5 - Smoka Blunt or Somthin'

6 - Robbin' Spree

7 - Million Wayz 2 Murda

8 - Lifestyles of a Thug (Radio Edit)

9 - No Remorse





