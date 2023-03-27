Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation Series

The track is the first part of his upcoming compilation series.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Hip-hop artist DYVE is back with a brand new single entitled "Cute", which is the first part of his upcoming compilation series. The artist has been hard at work on this project, and fans can expect more releases from him in the coming weeks.

With the release of "Cute," DYVE continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop and pioneer new genre-bending styles. The song's infectious beat, coupled with the artist's signature crafty flows and clever lyrics, make for a refreshing and addictive listening experience. Once again, DYVE demonstrates his hankering aspiration to respect the nuances of the genre while infusing it with his own unique style and energy.

DYVE's music has gained significant traction in recent years. His previous hit single "Next" was featured on two of Apple Music's Workout Playlists, Hip Hop HIT and Weights, and has amassed over 200k streams on the platform alone. The artist has also gained support and visibility from influential names such as Dwayne Johnson "The Rock" and Kendrick Borne and he has even partnered with the record-breaking tequila brand Teramana.

DYVE has performed in iconic Los Angeles venues such as The Peppermint Club and The Resident and shared the stage with legendary artists like Trey the Truth, Ying Yang Twins, Slim Jesus, and Lil Dicky. He has also charted on popular playlists such as Spotify Rap, The Rock's Iron Paradise Tour, Rap Music Radio, and Trap Party.

Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists, from classic millennial icons such as Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West, J.Cole, Lil Wayne to more recent era definers like Mackelmore, Post Malone, G-Eazy, RUSS, and Jack Harlow. His versatility and crafty flows demonstrate his appeal to both mainstream and underground hip-hop audiences, as each track builds upon a body of work that pioneers new genre-bending styles while paying homage to his independent roots.

Beyond the music itself, DYVE's message as an artist is one of inspiration and empowerment. He seeks to create moments that resonate with listeners, particularly those who may feel like they are the kid in the corner of the room. Through his music and his mantra of staying consistent and never letting fear get in the way, DYVE aims to encourage aspiring new artists to pursue their dreams relentlessly and confidently.

DYVE's dedication to his craft is evident in every track he releases. He is a firm believer in the power of hard work and perseverance, and he hopes to inspire other aspiring artists to do the same. By staying consistent and working on his music every day, DYVE has been able to achieve great success in the industry.

As DYVE continues to rev up for the remainder of 2023, fans can expect even more highly-produced hitmakers from the rising star. "Cute" is just the first part of a compilation series that will feature even more groundbreaking music in the coming weeks.

Fans can follow DYVE on social media to stay up-to-date on his latest releases and performances.

Photography credit: Suzanna Khorotian


