DRMAGDN Remix of Beatles Classic 'Something' Goes Viral with 1.7 Million Views/Streams

Remixing a beatles classic to new heights.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

DRMAGDN Remix of Beatles Classic 'Something' Goes Viral with 1.7 Million Views/Streams

World-Renowned Drummer/DJ DRMAGDN has just released the official music video of his remix of the Beatles classic "Something." In four weeks the single has broken 1.7 million plays/views and is going viral around the world, as well as it has been added to the biggest two Spotify playlists "Today's Top Hits" and "MINT."

After signing with BMG, DRMAGDN was given the rights to dig into George Harrison's catalog, and he enlisted Michelle Ray (Team Blake on Season 4 of The Voice) and a cast of other heavy-hitters to help take his re-working of "Something" to new heights. The result is an extremely memorable, drum-fill heavy, electronic-leaning gem that accomplishes what many remixes/covers don't - it actually does justice to the original, and then some.

DRMAGDN discusses the inspiration behind the remix: "'Something' is my favorite Beatlestune of all time. So I jumped at the chance to do a modern remix of the song when BMG acquired George Harrison's catalog. These musical shoes are literally the biggest in the world to fill, so I had to completely pull out all the stops on this Beatles tribute including nods to the artwork and a truly epic music video."

Rounding out the all-star cast who contributed to the remix is Dave Eggar on strings (Grammy winning record "Viva La Vida" - Coldplay, The Who, Bon Jovi, Fall Out Boy), Danny Flam on horns (Kanye West/Rihanna's "All Of The Lights"), Oscar Albis-Rodriquez on guitar/bass (A Great Big World, Sarah McLachlan) and vinyl mastering by Andy Vandette (David Bowie, U2, The Prodigy, Aerosmith and Rush).

About DRMAGDN:

DRMAGDN lives in the West Village in New York City and is a Drummer / DJ, Live Electronic Music Performer, Producer & Music Director. He has played The Winter Olympics, Lollapalooza, Warped Tour, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metlife Stadium, Bamboozle Fest, MTV's TRL, AOL Sessions, The View, The Today Show and Royal Albert Hall. He has toured 31 Countries, 43 US States and can be heard on 250+ records. DRMAGDN has been seen on Times Square Billboards and on the side of NYC Buildings. He is in the Sick Drummer Hall of Fame, on Blender Magazine's "Best Drummers of All Time List" and AllMusic says that "DRMAGDN must be heard to even be believed."

DRMAGDN writes, records and produces all his own tracks & remixes. DRMAGDN currently 3M+ total views on his YouTube channels, 1M+ total plays on Spotify with 25k+ monthly listeners, 3M+ views and 350k+ followers on Instagram, 2M+ plays on SoundCloud & 12M+ total views on his own & all influencer's profiles on TikTok (200k+ followers) where his livestreams hit 100k+ viewers per stream. DRMAGDN's grand total is now over 21M+ total plays/views and 700+ verified followers across all social media platforms.

Watch the "Something" official music video by DRMAGDN here:

Stream "Something" by DRMAGDN featuring Michelle Ray here:

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/drmagdn/something-remix?si=8aa39980104b4563abbb8a881782c9b7&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/3OsfWYBqTtchj1rqARvfhy?si=a2ac3c164ef54a41



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Trevor Hall Releases New Song Shake It Out Ahead of Forthcoming Album Photo
Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between marks the start of a new era for musician Trevor Hall. His new album is set for release on Hall’s own 3 Rivers Label, the highly-anticipated record delivers a future-folk masterpiece anchored in Hall’s beloved style, while simultaneously bringing a refreshing new sound to the forefront.

2
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urbans Youll Think of Me Photo
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'

Amazon Music Canada released a new Amazon Music Original, a cover of Keith Urban’s “You’ll Think of Me” from Madeline Merlo, a rising country singer-songwriter and the winner of NBC’s reality competition TV series Songland. Amazon Music Canada also recently championed Merlo as a 2023 “Artist To Watch.” 

3
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single Texas Again Photo
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'

The Texas-born and now Colorado-based duo Bonnie & Taylor Sims have released a beautiful ode to their home state of Texas,” Texas Again,” the second single off of their forthcoming self-titled debut album. The two met at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas in the music program and have been together as partners in life and music ever since. 

4
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track Aint Doin Jack Photo
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Ross was inspired to transform “Ain’t Doin’ Jack” to an upbeat country-rock anthem once he was invited to join acclaimed rock band, Nickelback, on tour this summer. Appealing to fans of both genres, the Nashville-recorded song is tailor-made for his energetic live performance, and Ross kicks off the party with the track each night on tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MJ THE MUSICAL
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT