DRMAGDN Remix of Beatles Classic 'Something' Goes Viral with 1.7 Million Views/Streams

World-Renowned Drummer/DJ DRMAGDN has just released the official music video of his remix of the Beatles classic "Something." In four weeks the single has broken 1.7 million plays/views and is going viral around the world, as well as it has been added to the biggest two Spotify playlists "Today's Top Hits" and "MINT."

After signing with BMG, DRMAGDN was given the rights to dig into George Harrison's catalog, and he enlisted Michelle Ray (Team Blake on Season 4 of The Voice) and a cast of other heavy-hitters to help take his re-working of "Something" to new heights. The result is an extremely memorable, drum-fill heavy, electronic-leaning gem that accomplishes what many remixes/covers don't - it actually does justice to the original, and then some.

DRMAGDN discusses the inspiration behind the remix: "'Something' is my favorite Beatlestune of all time. So I jumped at the chance to do a modern remix of the song when BMG acquired George Harrison's catalog. These musical shoes are literally the biggest in the world to fill, so I had to completely pull out all the stops on this Beatles tribute including nods to the artwork and a truly epic music video."

Rounding out the all-star cast who contributed to the remix is Dave Eggar on strings (Grammy winning record "Viva La Vida" - Coldplay, The Who, Bon Jovi, Fall Out Boy), Danny Flam on horns (Kanye West/Rihanna's "All Of The Lights"), Oscar Albis-Rodriquez on guitar/bass (A Great Big World, Sarah McLachlan) and vinyl mastering by Andy Vandette (David Bowie, U2, The Prodigy, Aerosmith and Rush).

About DRMAGDN:

DRMAGDN lives in the West Village in New York City and is a Drummer / DJ, Live Electronic Music Performer, Producer & Music Director. He has played The Winter Olympics, Lollapalooza, Warped Tour, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metlife Stadium, Bamboozle Fest, MTV's TRL, AOL Sessions, The View, The Today Show and Royal Albert Hall. He has toured 31 Countries, 43 US States and can be heard on 250+ records. DRMAGDN has been seen on Times Square Billboards and on the side of NYC Buildings. He is in the Sick Drummer Hall of Fame, on Blender Magazine's "Best Drummers of All Time List" and AllMusic says that "DRMAGDN must be heard to even be believed."

DRMAGDN writes, records and produces all his own tracks & remixes. DRMAGDN currently 3M+ total views on his YouTube channels, 1M+ total plays on Spotify with 25k+ monthly listeners, 3M+ views and 350k+ followers on Instagram, 2M+ plays on SoundCloud & 12M+ total views on his own & all influencer's profiles on TikTok (200k+ followers) where his livestreams hit 100k+ viewers per stream. DRMAGDN's grand total is now over 21M+ total plays/views and 700+ verified followers across all social media platforms.

Watch the "Something" official music video by DRMAGDN here:

Stream "Something" by DRMAGDN featuring Michelle Ray here:

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/drmagdn/something-remix?si=8aa39980104b4563abbb8a881782c9b7&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/3OsfWYBqTtchj1rqARvfhy?si=a2ac3c164ef54a41