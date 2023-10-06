DPR IAN Unveils 'Dear Insanity...' EP

Korean-Australian indie-pop artist DPR IAN unveils his eagerly-anticipated visual masterpiece Dear Insanity… available to purchase and stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Written, directed, and produced by the multifaceted musician himself, the 7-track EP includes previously released singles “Peanut Butter & Tears” and “So I Danced”, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the meticulously crafted narrative that continues to unfold within IAN's expanding visual universe. Dear Insanity… chronicles his transformative journey from the enigmatic “MITO” persona to the compelling new alter ego “Mr. Insanity.”

The EP encapsulates this journey, capturing the essence of DPR IAN's artistic evolution and creative genius. In conjunction with today's release, IAN reveals the music video for focus track "Don't Go Insane”, which premiered on Zane Lowe's global New Music Daily show on Apple Music.

“Before MITO, there was Insanity,” shared IAN previously on his upcoming new project. “The ‘Dear Insanity…' EP serves as a prequel to the expansive MITO universe. Spotlighting Mr. Insanity, who first appeared in the MIITO short film, ‘Dear Insanity…' follows IAN's journey to and throughout the dreamlike realm known as ‘The Other Side.' As he traverses through The Other Side, IAN slowly begins to lose his sanity bit by bit, thus turning into his new alter ego ‘Mr. Insanity' at the story's climax.”

Dear Insanity… arrives nearly 15 months following the release of IAN's 2022 full-length studio album, "Moodswings In To Order," which enjoyed immense global success debuting at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, #6 on the World's Albums chart, and #7 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Global and US charts respectively.

The project has since accumulated more than 50 million streams to date in the US alone solidifying IAN as one to watch and earning him coveted spots on prestigious summer festival lineups such as Coachella, Head in the Clouds NY and LA, Lollapalooza, and many more. The accompanying MIITO short film, a testament to IAN's artistic brilliance, was also directed and edited by the multi-faceted artist himself.

The captivating film came to life during a sold-out, whirlwind 4-month world tour that spanned North America, Latin America, the UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The tour was met with tremendous enthusiasm from fans across the globe, further cementing DPR IAN's status as an international sensation.

About DPR IAN

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia and currently based in Los Angeles, DPR IAN is a trailblazing artist known for creating music that transcends genres while constructing his own audiovisual language to communicate things for which there are no words. With his debut studio album, Moodswings In To Order, released alongside a short film he directed and edited, the visual artist blurred the lines of Pop, R&B, rock, and electronica to convey an atmospheric exploration of self-reflection and spirituality, as seen through the eyes of his misunderstood alter ego MITO.

IAN began composing and creating in late 2015, first as +IAN and then eventually DPR IAN, as the founder of the creative collective DPR ("Dream Perfect Regime") based in Seoul, South Korea. The collective is known for producing multimedia projects for its diverse roster of talent, with DPR IAN serving as its chief director and editor.

His unique artistic vision and meticulous attention to detail have elevated him to a prominent solo artist whose work resides in the realm between light and shadow. Through the titular character of MITO, the 33-year-old Australian-Korean created his most personal work to date.