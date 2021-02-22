DJ Dzeko Takes Tyler Shaw's 'When You're Home' To New Heights In New House Remix

From a soothing ballad to an exhilarating electronic dance track, Tyler Shaw and Dzeko join forces to remix Shaw's latest single "When You're Home." The world renowned Canadian DJ and producer took Tyler's most romantic song to date and transformed it into an infectious club beat, proving Shaw's sounds are bound to no genre.

"When I first heard 'When You're Home' I instantly had an idea to do a remix to it." says Dzeko on its inspiration, "This remix will give you a completely different take on the song with a more melodic house feel to it." Tyler Shaw adds, "Dzeko is such an immense talent and I love his vibe so I knew he would bring the right energy to this. I knew I could trust him with remixing it."

The remix comes after an already impressive start to the year. "When You're Home" was Tyler's first release in 2021 and originally produced by Grammy-award nominated Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Drake), and written by Tyler Shaw, Alex Beitzke (James Arthur), and Henry Brill (Jack Garrat). Garnering praise from publications including 1883 Magazine, American Songwriter, Marie Claire, Parade, Euphoria, and a wealth of international playlists including Spotify's 'New Music Friday', Apple Music's 'New Music Daily' and the cover of Amazon Music's 'Fresh Pop', the world is taking note of Shaw's talents. With the release of "When You're Home" and this latest version, Tyler's momentum continues to rapidly rise as he breaks into both the US and UK.

﻿A multi-platinum selling artist with a seasoned history in the music industry, Tyler Shaw is no stranger to collaborations as he has worked with some of the biggest artists across the globe such as Avril Lavigne, Fefe Dobson, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Walk Off The Earth, toured with Selena Gomez and opened for massive international acts like Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes. The "When You're Home" remix with Dzeko adds more excitement for Tyler's future as he keeps us guessing for what's coming next. You can find more information about Tyler Shaw HERE.

Dzeko is a platinum-certified electronic music DJ from Toronto, Canada. Dzeko uncovered a passion for producing and DJing at the age of 14. By the age of 17, Dzeko had caught the eye of countless global superstars, including direct support from the likes of Tiësto, Steve Aoki, to name a few. His dream had started young, and no ceiling was in sight for what this prodigal producer was set to create. This pedigree quickly thrust Dzeko to global stardom on the stages of Tomorrowland, TomorrowWorld, Creamfields, Ultra Music Festival, and Coachella. In 2018 Dzeko joined his Grammy-winning compatriot Tiësto in the platinum circle with their instant hit "Jackie Chan" featuring Preme and Post Malone. Skyrocketing to success as the summer's undisputed hit track, the song was endowed with a Best Dance Recording nomination at the Billboard Music Awards, a JUNO nomination, and labelled as SOCAN best pop song.

Listen to the remix here: