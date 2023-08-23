DEKKER Announces November UK Tour & New Single 'For Repair'

American singer-songwriter - DEKKER - has announced details of a UK tour for November 2023, ahead of the release of his new single “For Repair" (out 8 September).

Fresh off the back of a busy festival season, Brookln Dekker (aka Dekker and one-half of the Anglo-American Indie-Folk duo Rue Royale) is set to share “For Repair” next month, the third track to be taken from his highly anticipated third studio album ‘Future Ghosts’ (out 16 February 2024).

A soft and sophisticated slice of fluttering alt-pop, “For Repair” hones in on indie and folk influences to create a sound that is just as balmy as it is bold. With lilting melodies, simmering percussion and a mellow approach to vocal delivery delicately pinned together with a silken sheen, the track brings to mind the likes of Orlando Weeks or Westerman. Produced with Dekker’s long-time collaborator and co-producer Stefan Wittich, “For Repair” was mixed and mastered by Zach Hanson (Bon Iver, The Staves, Whitney) in Wisconsin.

Ahead of the track’s release Dekker has also announced details of a UK tour for Winter 2023. Kicking off in Birmingham on 14 November, the live run will see the US artist head to Bristol, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and beyond. With tickets available from this Friday (25 August) at 10AM, find full dates and details below.

DEKKER UK TOUR DATES 2023

NOVEMBER

14 BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds

15 BRISTOL Darehack

16 CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

17 BRIGHTON Dust

18 LONDON The Lexington

19 NOTTINGHAM Rough Trade

20 MANCHESTER Gullivers

21 LEEDS Headrow House

Tickets available from 10AM on Friday 25 August.

American singer-songwriter Brookln Dekker, better known by his musical moniker Dekker, has amassed a steadily growing global audience, international radio support and over 65 million streams to-date. Having released his debut album ‘Slow Reveal: Chapter One’ in 2020, Dekker returned with ‘I Won’t Be Your Foe’ last year.

“For Repair” follows recent releases “Hero Myth” and “Too Young To Die” as the third single to be taken from Dekker’s forthcoming third record ‘Future Ghosts’. Set for release in early 2024, stay tuned for further details coming soon…