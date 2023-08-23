DEKKER Announces November UK Tour & New Single 'For Repair'

The upcoming single is the third track to be taken from his highly anticipated third studio album ‘Future Ghosts’ (out 16 February 2024).

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

DEKKER Announces November UK Tour & New Single 'For Repair'

American singer-songwriter - DEKKER - has announced details of a UK tour for November 2023, ahead of the release of his new single “For Repair" (out 8 September).

Fresh off the back of a busy festival season, Brookln Dekker (aka Dekker and one-half of the Anglo-American Indie-Folk duo Rue Royale) is set to share “For Repair” next month, the third track to be taken from his highly anticipated third studio album ‘Future Ghosts’ (out 16 February 2024).

A soft and sophisticated slice of fluttering alt-pop, “For Repair” hones in on indie and folk influences to create a sound that is just as balmy as it is bold. With lilting melodies, simmering percussion and a mellow approach to vocal delivery delicately pinned together with a silken sheen, the track brings to mind the likes of Orlando Weeks or Westerman. Produced with Dekker’s long-time collaborator and co-producer Stefan Wittich, “For Repair” was mixed and mastered by Zach Hanson (Bon Iver, The Staves, Whitney) in Wisconsin.

Ahead of the track’s release Dekker has also announced details of a UK tour for Winter 2023. Kicking off in Birmingham on 14 November, the live run will see the US artist head to Bristol, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and beyond. With tickets available from this Friday (25 August) at 10AM, find full dates and details below.

DEKKER UK TOUR DATES 2023

NOVEMBER
14 BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds
15 BRISTOL Darehack
16 CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach
17 BRIGHTON Dust
18 LONDON The Lexington
19 NOTTINGHAM Rough Trade
20 MANCHESTER Gullivers
21 LEEDS Headrow House

Tickets available from 10AM on Friday 25 August.

American singer-songwriter Brookln Dekker, better known by his musical moniker Dekker, has amassed a steadily growing global audience, international radio support and over 65 million streams to-date. Having released his debut album ‘Slow Reveal: Chapter One’ in 2020, Dekker returned with ‘I Won’t Be Your Foe’ last year.

“For Repair” follows recent releases “Hero Myth” and “Too Young To Die” as the third single to be taken from Dekker’s forthcoming third record ‘Future Ghosts’. Set for release in early 2024, stay tuned for further details coming soon…



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yung Maes Debut Single Whoop Whoop Now Available Worldwide Photo
Yung Mae's Debut Single 'Whoop Whoop' Now Available Worldwide

Discover Yung Mae's debut single 'Whoop Whoop' now available on all digital platforms worldwide. Stream it on Spotify and YouTube. Follow Yung Mae and GreatDaeg on IG for more updates.

2
Kurt Deimer Announces Additional Tour Dates in Support of New Single Doom Photo
Kurt Deimer Announces Additional Tour Dates in Support of New Single 'Doom'

Kurt Deimer released his brand new single 'Doom' to all major platforms along with the official music video on August 11, 2023. Kurt has also announced that he will be heading out on tour with Skid Row and Buckcherry in September and Mushroomhead in October. Check out the complete list of tour dates!

3
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run Photo
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run

The band will make their return to Colorado’s Front Range for two shows each at the Dillon Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September.  Then in October and November, the band will continue touring the US, plus a stop in Mexico in early December for their annual Strings and Sol festival.

4
Bobby Rush Releases New Album All My Love For You Photo
Bobby Rush Releases New Album 'All My Love For You'

On Friday, the two-time GRAMMY winner, Blues Hall of Famer, and 16-time Blues Music Awards winner Bobby Rush released his new album All My Love For You via Deep Rush Records / Thirty Tigers. Also on Friday, Rush spoke with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on All Things Considered where he discussed growing up in the Jim Crow South.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL