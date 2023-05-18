D4VD Releases New Single 'Don't Forget About Me'

d4vd’s upcoming Petals To Thorns EP is out May 26.
18 year-old genre-bending artist d4vd unveils new track "Don't Forget About Me," the latest and last offering from his upcoming EP before its release. d4vd's upcoming Petals To Thorns EP is out May 26th via Darkroom/Interscope presave HERE.
Wounded and pleading, "Don't Forget About Me" describes in brutal detail the end of a relationship. "I don't wanna keep crying on your shoulder," d4vd sings, obsessing over where things went wrong and asking to be remembered-since fading out of memory is too painful. Strings and multi-tracked vocals enrich the otherwise skeletal production, making for a song that's so vulnerable it's almost tough to listen to.
The track marks the last preview of d4vd's soon-to-be-released debut EP Petals To Thorns, an introduction and journey into his identity as an artist that's unable to be boxed into a specific genre.
d4vd prepares to embark on a run of summer tour dates in celebration of the upcoming project. His debut run of headline shows earlier this year as part of "The Root Of It All" tour sold out immediately. These new summer dates will revisit major cities including New York and Los Angeles and his hometown Houston, expanding to larger venues. See below for full tour routing.
Sunday, May 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
Tuesday, May 30 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
Friday, June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tollhuisten
Saturday, June 3 - Paris, France - We Love Green Festival
Tuesday, June 6 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
Thursday, June 8 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37
Friday, June 9 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - MELT Festival
Sunday, June 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb
Tuesday, June 13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
Wednesday, June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Rust
Friday, June 16 - Milan, Italy - Unaltro Festival (Concert Series)
Sunday, June 18 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival
Sunday, June 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Tuesday, June 27 - Dallas, TX - The Echo
Thursday, June 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage
Saturday, July 1 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Wednesday, July 5 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
Friday, July 7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Saturday, July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Monday, July 10 - New York, NY - Racket
Tuesday, July 11 - New York, NY - Racket
Sunday, July 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Tuesday, July 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
Friday, July 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Saturday, July 22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
Sunday, July 23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Tuesday, July 25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Saturday, July 29 - Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival
Thursday, August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
Friday, August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey
