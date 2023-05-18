D4VD Releases New Single 'Don't Forget About Me'

d4vd’s upcoming Petals To Thorns EP is out May 26.

18 year-old genre-bending artist d4vd unveils new track "Don't Forget About Me," the latest and last offering from his upcoming EP before its release. d4vd's upcoming Petals To Thorns EP is out May 26th via Darkroom/Interscope presave HERE.

Wounded and pleading, "Don't Forget About Me" describes in brutal detail the end of a relationship. "I don't wanna keep crying on your shoulder," d4vd sings, obsessing over where things went wrong and asking to be remembered-since fading out of memory is too painful. Strings and multi-tracked vocals enrich the otherwise skeletal production, making for a song that's so vulnerable it's almost tough to listen to.

The track marks the last preview of d4vd's soon-to-be-released debut EP Petals To Thorns, an introduction and journey into his identity as an artist that's unable to be boxed into a specific genre.

d4vd prepares to embark on a run of summer tour dates in celebration of the upcoming project. His debut run of headline shows earlier this year as part of "The Root Of It All" tour sold out immediately. These new summer dates will revisit major cities including New York and Los Angeles and his hometown Houston, expanding to larger venues. See below for full tour routing.

More to come from d4vd in 2023. Listen to the new single here:

D4VD UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

​​Sunday, May 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

Tuesday, May 30 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Friday, June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tollhuisten

Saturday, June 3 - Paris, France - We Love Green Festival

Tuesday, June 6 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Thursday, June 8 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

Friday, June 9 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - MELT Festival

Sunday, June 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

Tuesday, June 13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

Wednesday, June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Rust

Friday, June 16 - Milan, Italy - Unaltro Festival (Concert Series)

Sunday, June 18 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

Sunday, June 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Tuesday, June 27 - Dallas, TX - The Echo

Thursday, June 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

Saturday, July 1 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Wednesday, July 5 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Friday, July 7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Saturday, July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Monday, July 10 - New York, NY - Racket

Tuesday, July 11 - New York, NY - Racket

Sunday, July 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Tuesday, July 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Friday, July 21 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Saturday, July 22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

Sunday, July 23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, July 25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Saturday, July 29 - Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

Thursday, August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Friday, August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Photo credits: Hunter Simmons



