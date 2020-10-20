Cyn Releases Poignant New Song 'New York'

A beautiful ode to the city and to those who dream.

Rising artist Cyn returns with a love letter to the city that never sleeps, "New York," which is out today via Unsub Records. Written by Cyn and British award-winning singer-songwriter-producer Jack Garratt, "New York" is a beautiful ode to the city and to those who dream. Speaking about the new song, Cyn reveals, "With my new song New York, I hope to inspire feelings of adventure and possibility, and even though times are uncertain, I aim to remind people that looking toward the future with optimism is still worth it," she explains. "New York is a love song with an undeniable thread of possibility running through it, and I am so thrilled to share it with the world."



In addition, Cyn has partnered with The Actors Fund, a non-profit organization that supports the performing arts and entertainment industries, to donate a portion of proceeds from sale of her 'New York' sweatshirt. The sweatshirt will be available from Cyn's official store, starting on October 23rd. For more information, and to purchase, please visit www.cynsings.com.



"New York" marks the first new music from Cyn since the release of the undeniably infectious "Drinks," her first Top 40 Hit, which is featured on the upcoming soundtrack to the Carey Mulligan-lead vehicle 'Promising Young Woman," set for release this Christmas. Chock-full of her trademark sassy, unfiltered lyricism, buoyed by an infectious hook and moody production by collaborators, Ryan Daly and JP Clarke, the song officially entered the Top 40 at Pop Radio, peaking at an impressive No. 26 with adds from some of the country's most popular radio stations including Z100, WKSC, B96, and KISS Chicago to name a few. The track has since racked up more than 5 million streams on Spotify. Watch the Taylor Fauntleroy-directed music video HERE.

Earlier this year, Cyn released her 'Mood Swing (even moodier)' EP (LISTEN), a breath-taking 5-track collection of stripped back re-imaginings of classic 'Mood Swing' fan favorites, out now. "It's been almost 1 year since I released my debut EP, Mood Swing!" Cyn exclaims. "It's always a fun challenge to rethink songs that you've spent a lot of time with! I especially love these new versions of Angel & Nobody's Keeping Score. Maybe even more than the originals! I can't wait to hear what the Cynner's think of these new versions as I prepare to release new, original music before the year is over."



Included on 'even moodier' are re-workings of Cyn's hit single "I'll Still Have Me," as well as new versions of "Angel," "Nobody's Keeping Score," "I Can't Believe" (the original version featuring on the soundtrack for Netflix's To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) and "Holy Roller," which V Magazine praised for bringing "an unexpected grit to her tender persona," with Idolator naming it one of their '75 Best Pop Songs' of 2019. Also released this year, an original song, "Lonely Gun," which appeared on the soundtrack for the Margot Robbie-lead Harley Quinn vehicle, 'Birds Of Prey.'



