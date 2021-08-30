Cry Baby Release Debut EP 'Everything I Didn't Say'

Charleston-based pop/R&B band Cry Baby have released their debut EP "Everything I Didn't Say" - out now. The new EP finds Cry Baby reminiscent of the 90s pop and R&B icons that they grew up on, with a touch of modernity that brings this Y2K energy into 2021. "Everything I Didn't Say" is available to stream now.

On the new EP the band shares, "'Everything I Didn't Say' is a mixtape of the past two years for Cry Baby. With it being our first full release, we hoped to include a full range of songs that sound like the tapes we made growing up. We wanted a record that had a little something for everyone in it." The band continues, 'Everything I Didn't Say' was made with a completely DIY approach. We were involved in every step of the project - shooting album covers, filming music videos, printing and designing shirts. When people listen to this record they are getting something truly home grown."

Ahead of the EP release the band shared singles "1991," a tribute to 90s hip-hop driven by influences from Will Smith and Coolio, "She Likes To Get High", a more personal track from the band that tells the story of a lover who is too in their own world for their long distance relationship, and most recently "Must Be Something," a pumped up 90s infused track that is the epitome of the Cry Baby sound.

Cry Baby started in 2018 with the goal to try something different. Previously playing in various acts around Charleston, their current members all unknowingly met at the same local music festival performing as openers for Briston Maroney. Early on putting out our 80's driven dance anthem "Boyfriend", the band immediately started noticing the energy crowds started to show. With chaotic and upbeat shows, they began to harness a punk energy amidst their pop sound live. Taking this show on the road, the band began to travel around the southeast and midwest building a name for themselves in the DIY scene.

With consistent touring for the first two years, Cry Baby spent free time writing and recording in bedroom studios. Initially only putting out singles, they began to piece together songs that felt like they belonged together on a record. Inspired by the boy bands and soul groups that soundtracked their early lives as 90's babies, the band dug through archives of 30-year-old samples and synthesizers to form their sound. In this, the band's new EP Everything I Didn't Say was born - a genre hopping, vibe heavy record that captures the feeling of finally having the guts to hand your crush a mixtape.

With a distinct nostalgia for the 90's / Y2K era, Cry Baby brings a dated sound into the modern age. Producing a hybrid of electronic driven, yet full band music, Cry Baby sets out to do it all. Nobody puts baby in a corner.