Crumb Release FALL DOWN Video, Debut Album JINX Out 6/14

Today, Crumb has released "Fall Down," along with a trippy animated visual. "Fall Down," is the latest cut from Crumb's anticipated debut album, Jinx. The album is available for pre-order now and will be self-released by the band on June 14th.

"Fall Down" follows the releases of "Ghostride," which Vulture called "another psych-jazz bomb that melts your mind into a puddle of mush," "Nina," which Pitchfork called "hypnotizing" and "Part III," which The FADER hailed as a "lumbering, tripped-out giant, who dips into a dazzling dream mid-way through."

Check out the video here:

Additionally, Crumb has announced a SummerStage show in New York's East River Park on August 8th and a European tour in the fall. All dates below.

LISTEN TO PREVIOUSLY RELEASED SINGLES

"PART III," "NINA" & "GHOSTRIDE"

8/8 - New York, NY @ SummerStage (East River Park)

8/17 - Paredes, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura

8/19 - Cologne, Germany @ Acephale

8/20 - Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

8/22 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

8/23 - Storkow, Germany @ Alínæ Lumr

8/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

8/26 - Oslo, Norway @ Ingensteds

8/27 - Bergen, Norway @ Perfect Sounds Forever

8/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

8/30 - Vlieland, Netherlands @ Into the Great Wide Open

8/31 - Dublin, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

9/1 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/3 - Manchester, UK @ YES

9/4 - London, UK @ The Dome

9/6 - Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up du Label

Crumb is the collaboration of Brooklyn-based musicians Lila Ramani (guitar, vocals), Brian Aronow (synth, keys, sax), Jesse Brotter (bass), and Jonathan Gilad (drums). The friends came together in 2016 with the goal of developing and recording a collection of songs Ramani had written in high school and college, the work ultimately resulting in the band's first two EPs, 2016's Crumb and 2017's Locket. Encouraged by the warm reception online and at shows, the band evolved into a full time touring and recording project.

In June 2019, Crumb will release Jinx, their first full-length album and best distillation to date of their singular blend of psych-rock and jazz. On Jinx, Ramani continues to helm the songwriting, with Aronow, Brotter, and Gilad each bringing distinctive ideas to match her ethereal, intimate vocals and luminous guitar lines. Informed by two years of nearly non-stop touring, the songs sweep and swell to capture the beguiling live spirit of Crumb shows, while taking listeners one step further down the band's dizzying, hypnotic path.





