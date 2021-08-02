Crossing I's Dotting T's Share New Single 'Regret Stained Memories'

California based alternative rock band Crossing I's Dotting T's have released their new single titled "Regret Stained Memories" today from their upcoming debut self-titled EP. Fans can listen to "Regret Stained Memories" now at smarturl.it/CIDT-RSM

On the new single the band shares, "'Regret Stained Memories' is simply a track about not wanting to grow old and look back on life and regret doing things or regret not doing things like a lot of people do."

"Regret Stained Memories" follows up Crossing I's Dotting T's recently released single "Dissatisfied" from the bands upcoming debut self-titled EP due out August 6, 2021 via Golden Robot / Riot Records. Fans can pre-save the EP now at smarturl.it/CIDT-Self-Titled-EP

On Crossing I's Dotting T's EP, vocalist / frontman Matt Mucerino shares, "This EP is inspired by the death of my cousin/best friend who left us at the age of 21 due to cancer. 'See You At Your Funeral' is specifically about him, and the remaining songs talk of depression, anxiety, questioning society, the inevitability of death, as well as just simply not feeling wanted in certain moments. It is a mixed bag with no one main influence, but we took inspiration from a lot of 90's alt rock bands like Nirvana, The Pixies, Foo Fighters, Jawbreaker, as well as newer bands such as Joyce Manor, to create a blueprint for what Crossing I's Dotting T's will sound like. It is Grunge meets Emo meets Alt-Rock meets Pop-Punk. A quick 4-song EP, there is something for everyone on this."

Self-proclaimed "emotive-alternative rock," Crossing I's Dotting T's is a raw, original force that morphs different rock genres such as alternative, punk and emo. This combo provides hard-hitting yet catchy songs with big choruses, intended to evoke emotion. Starting in his bedroom and car in Orange County, Matt Mucerino started to write songs until he teamed up with Alex Estrada of Pale Moon Audio (known for his work with Joyce Manor, Touché, Amoré and Nails, as well as being the frontman of Silver Snakes). Estrada has helped produce and engineer the Crossing I's Dotting T's debut EP. Picking up an endorsement from Orange Amps and Ernie Ball, Crossing I's and Dotting T's will be taking the world by storm.