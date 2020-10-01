Crooked Colours Release 'Love Language' Remix

Listen to "Love Language" below.

Rising Australian indie-dance trio Crooked Colours have tapped acclaimed deep house DJ SNBRN for an incredible remix of their recent single "Love Language" - listen now below.

Upon its release earlier this summer, the uplifting and blissful original track exemplified an evolution for the trailblazing band. "Love Language" was immediately met with widespread critical acclaim with FLAUNT calling the track "the summer romantic ballad we've been waiting for all year," This Song Is Sick raving, "this uplifting new track carries you through a euphoric reminiscence of summer love,...the overall groovy and boppy vibe that 'Love Language' emulates is the perfect way to close out these final summer nights," and Acid Stag praising the song as "an elevating new single full of lively movement and groove that depicts a tale of romance and connection."

"This song is about the different ways in which we communicate our love for each other," Phil Slabber [vocals, guitar, production] said about the original track. "How special it is to find someone that speaks the same love language as you. It's a celebration of the uniqueness of relationships." Leon Debaughn [keys, production] added, "I think it's important to release a song like this right now. There's a lot of hate and s going on the world. There should be some more love."

The loveable track was joined by an equally bright companion video.

