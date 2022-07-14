Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cris Hodges Announces Debut Solo Album 'Black Hole Magic'

“Black Hole Magic” will be released across all digital platforms this Friday, October 7.

Jul. 14, 2022  

"No rules, only vibes" is the motto Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and engineer CRIS HODGES lives by when it comes to creating new music.

When he's not fronting both the acclaimed Linkin Park tribute act In The End--who've played stadium and festival stages across the nation in addition to appearing on several late night tv shows--and the heavy rock group Pistols At Dawn or writing music for some of the biggest blockbuster hits (Top Gun: Maverick, Baywatch), HODGES is working on music for his new solo project.

On the forthcoming debut solo album, BLACK HOLE MAGIC, due October 7, HODGES combines his passion for making music that helps and inspires people with his extraordinary diverse vocal range across multiple genres from EDM, rock and metal to pop, country and blues.

Today, July 14, HODGES has revealed the new single "Devil In Charge," with an anime music video featuring synchronized footage from the popular tv series "Jujutsu Kaisen" seen streaming below. "Devil In Charge" will be released across all digital platforms this Friday, July 15. Pre-save it HERE.

Equal parts self-starting entrepreneur and versatile songsmith, HODGES is a native Texan who moved to Los Angeles after responding to a Craigslist ad looking for a talented session vocalist for film and TV. There he developed his skill set as a topline specialist, vocal performer and composer, working behind the scenes with Paramount Pictures, Sony, Nickelodeon and Riptide Music Group, among others.

Inspired by Boyz II Men, Michael Jackson, and Ace Of Base as a young child informed his pop sensibilities while his teenage discovery of alt-rock icons like Stone Temple Pilots and Jane's Addiction introduced the mixture of heaviness and emotionalism that's also become central to the music he makes today.

BLACK HOLE MAGIC showcases his fearless artistry and unique vision across 13 tracks of unashamed, unapologetic, spirited music. "Recent years have liberated people. There are no more rules, dogmas, or preconceived notions about genres," HODGES says. "Let's listen to whatever the hell we want to listen to if it makes us feel good."

