Creature Canyon Release New Single 'Mirrors'

Alt-rock band Creature Canyon is back with new single "Mirrors," out today via Gnu Roam (Kartel Music Group). Down and out from the inner turmoil of tumultuous relationships, Creature Canyon's "Mirrors'' deals with confrontation, self-reflection (or a lack thereof), and eventual acceptance.

"Mirrors" is a hypnotic track that reflects the group's own musical journey, featuring psychedelic R&B grooves, glassy guitars, and spacey synth tones, all supported by introspective lyrics. Fans can stream "Mirrors" now and watch the accompanying video, directed by Christian Almazaan.

"Writing and recording 'Mirrors' was a journey for us both sonically and personally as a band," Creature Canyon shares on their new single. "Each member brought their innermost struggles into the songwriting to help refine the lyrical content, which eventually shaped the overall narrative of the song, and manifests in the recurring line of the chorus "It's the only thing I see, I'm my own worst enemy". 'Mirrors' felt like a place for each of us to experiment and express ourselves on the track without judgement. The finished product is one of our favorite pieces we've ever put together as a group."

Video director Christian Almazaan shares, "When the band asked me to create a video for "Mirrors" I was instantly inspired to deliver big, bold, colorful imagery that was a visual contrast to the chill R&B vibe of the song. The video brings two strangers together who are virtual mirrors of each other, and the healthy self-reflection that should support a relationship is quickly buried in the comfort of self-absorption."

"Mirrors" is the direct follow up to Creature Canyon's first single since resurfacing from the pandemic, "Pressure," available to stream now.

Formed in San Diego, CA, Creature Canyon encapsulates the fiery energy of indie/alternative rock with waves of modern psychedelia. The band consists of members Austin Steele (vocals, guitar), Ryan Amyot(guitar), Kyle Victoria (drums), Aaron Lund (bass), and Luc Fralic (keyboards, percussion). Known for their thrilling and captivating live performances, Creature Canyon has received nods from Billboard, Paste, and many other industry tastemakers.

Building upon their prior EPs 'Life I Know' and 'Did You Want That', the band has made a considerable leap forward in their songwriting journey, seeking to tackle themes that deal with the emotional conflicts of love and loss through a journey of self-discovery. To capture their vision for this new era of music for the band, Creature Canyon enlisted the virtuosity of producer Christian Lum (Private Island), recording engineer Mike Schuppan (Foster The People, Young the Giant), mixing engineer Jordon Silva (Vance Joy, The Avett Brothers), and mastering engineer Brian Lucey (Cage The Elephant, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys).

Watch the new music video here: