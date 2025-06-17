Craig Finn and Patterson Hood Celebrate New Solo Albums with Co-Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Craig Finn and Patterson Hood have announced plans for a very special co-headline tour. The shows – which will see the two iconic singer-songwriters performing individually and together backed by multi-instrumentalist Ben Hackett – get underway with a two-night stand at Seattle, WA’s Tractor Tavern on November 5-6 and then travel through the month, ending November 22 at Austin, TX’s The O4 Center. Finn and Hood will be joined by fellow singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo for a one-night-only triple-bill at Santa Fe, NM’s Lensic Performing Arts Center on November 19.

Pre-sales begin Wednesday, June 18/Thursday, June 19 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 20 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit here and here.

CRAIG FINN & PATTERSON HOOD - TOUR 2025

NOVEMBER

5 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

6 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

7 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

8 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre

10 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

12 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

15 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

16 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum **

19 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center *

21 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

22 – Austin, TX – The 04 Center

* w/ Special Guest Alejandro Escovedo

** On Sale in August

The upcoming co-headline tour sees Craig Finn and Patterson Hood each celebrating the recent release of acclaimed new solo albums – Finn’s Always Been (Tamarac Records/Thirty Tigers) and Hood’s Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams (ATO Records), both available everywhere now. Finn will precede the dual run with a summer series of solo performances, including headline shows, festival appearances, dates supporting The Mountain Goats, and more.

Highlights include a triple-bill alongside The Decemberists and Kevin Morby at Skokie, IL’s Out of SPACE Skokie on Sunday, July 27 and a top-billed appearance at Camden, NJ’s XPoNential Music Festival on Sunday, September 21. In October, Finn will embark on a full-band headline tour that will see him accompanied by his new backing combo, The Band of Forgiveness. North American dates get underway October 9 at Millersville, PA’s Phantom Power and then travel through a tour finale at New York City’s Le Poisson Rogue on October 25.

Hood toured in support of Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams with his solo band The Sensurrounders this past March and April and will be spending his summer on the road with Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick on the Charm & Decadence Tour, an epic summer co-headline run traveling North America now through early August. From there, Hood is set for a number of solo performances, including a return to his beloved home state of Alabama for Florence, AL’s ShoalsFest on Saturday, October 11, followed by an eagerly awaited EU/UK solo tour making stops in Ireland and the United Kingdom before culminating with a top-billed festival appearance at Groningen, NL’s TakeRoot on Saturday, November 1.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Adam Granduciel (The War On Drugs) at his studio in Burbank, CA and mixed by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Jonathan Low (Taylor Swift, The National, Hurray For The Riff Raff), Always Been sees Craig Finn joined by musical performances from Granduciel and other members of The War on Drugs, as well as guest vocals by Kathleen Edwards and Sam Fender.

The collection – which marks the sixth LP in a solo discography that sits alongside Finn’s finest work as frontman and vocalist of The Hold Steady – includes such standouts as “Luke & Leanna,” the album-opening “Bethany,” and “People of Substance,” the latter of which received worldwide applause from such publications as Rolling Stone, SPIN, NME, Stereogum, Consequence, Under The Radar, and more.

In addition, the release of Always Been is accompanied by the new short story collection, Lousy With Ghosts, a limited-edition 88-page book featuring 11 works of fiction by Finn set in the same universe as the album, offering new and deeper looks at the characters from the songs. The first edition of Lousy With Ghosts is sold out and a second printing is available now.

Patterson Hood’s fourth solo album and first in over 12 years, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams marks the Drive-By Truckers co-founder’s most expansive and ambitious extracurricular effort to date. Produced by Chris Funk (The Decemberists, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks) at various studios in Hood’s current hometown of Portland, OR, the album sees veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist supported by a stellar cast of friends and fellow musicians including Wednesday, Brad Morgan and Jay Gonzalez (Drive-By Truckers), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Blasters), David Barbe (Sugar, Mercyland), Nate Query (The Decemberists), Steve Drizos (Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons), Daniel Hunt (Neko Case, M Ward), and Stuart Bogie (The Hold Steady, Goose). Praised by Pitchfork as “surreal and cinematic…(Hood’s) most adventurous solo release – and his best,” the collection includes such singles as “A Werewolf and a Girl (w/Lydia Loveless),” “The Pool House,” and “The Forks of Cypress (w/Waxahatchee),” the latter two joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

CRAIG FINN ON TOUR 2025

JULY

27 – Skokie, IL – Out of SPACE Skokie ^

AUGUST

5 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage ~

6 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry ~

8 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Music Hall ~

10 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall ~

SEPTEMBER

21 – Camden, NJ – XPoNential Music Festival #

^ w/ The Decemberists and Kevin Morby

~ supporting The Mountain Goats

# Festival Appearance

CRAIG FINN & THE BAND OF FORGIVENESS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2025

OCTOBER

9 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

12 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

13 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

15 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Café

18 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

19 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

21 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

22 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

23 – Homer, NY – Homer Center For The Arts

24 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

25 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

PATTERSON HOOD ON TOUR 2025

OCTOBER

11 – Florence, AL - ShoalsFest #

27 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s ‡

28 – Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor ‡

29 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club ‡

30 – London, UK – Union Chapel ‡

NOVEMBER

1 – Groningen, NL – TakeRoot #

# Festival Appearance

‡ Featuring Jay Gonzalez

Craig Finn Photo Credit: Dan Monick

Patterson Hood Photo Credit: Jason Thrasher

