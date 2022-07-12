Craig Finn Announces Fall Uptown Controller Tour Dates
Fresh off a run of US dates, Craig Finn and the Uptown Controllers have announced a fall tour of North America. Kicking off on October 11 at Boston's Crystal Ballroom, the dates will take the band through November 9, ending at Portland, OR's Old Church. The complete itinerary is below. For updates, please visit here.
These fall dates are in support of Finn's latest solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, available now via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers in several formats, including digital download, CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition white vinyl (online orders only).
Recorded with Finn's longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the album includes the singles "Messing With The Settings," "Birthdays," and "The Amarillo Kid," all joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.
Finn has also recently released the fourth episode of his popular new podcast, That's How I Remember It. That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn Ep. 4 sees Finn joined for a thought-provoking and hilarious conversation by television writer and producer Edward Kitsis. That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn is available at Spotify, iTunes, and all leading podcast providers; new episodes will premiere soon.
An original new podcast series examining the connection between memory and creativity, each episode of That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn, co-produced and distributed by Talkhouse and inspired in part by A Legacy of Rentals, will feature a discussion between Finn and one creator - including musicians, authors, filmmakers, and more - about the role memory plays in their art. These exclusive conversations reveal the different ways each creator synthesizes their remembered life experience to tell stories about themselves and the world we live in. More diverse creators to be announced soon.
That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn Ep. 1 premiered in June and quickly ascended to the top 5 on Apple Podcasts' "Top Episodes: Music" chart as well as Spotify's top 15 on "Top Podcasts: Music" in the US and top 20 on "Top Podcasts: Music" in the UK.
CRAIG FINN AND THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS LIVE SHOWS
AUGUST
13 - Grand Junction, CO - Supergrass Festival
SEPTEMBER
16-17 - Odense, DK - Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival
18 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle *
19 - Hamburg, DE - NOCHTWACHE
20 - Cologne, DE - Blue Shell
21 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
23 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
24 - London, UK - Omeara
25 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
27 - Dublin, IR - The Grand Social
28 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
30 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
OCTOBER
1 - Manchester, UK - Night and Day
2 - London, UK - Moth Club
11 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Sommerville Theatre
13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live
14 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
15 - Brooklyn, NY - Williamsburg Opera House
16 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café
19 - Toronto, ONT - Horseshoe Tavern
21 - Chicago, IL - Irish American Heritage Center
22 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
23 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
NOVEMBER
3 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge
5 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord
8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
9 - Portland, OR - The Old Church
* Supporting Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls' Lost Evenings V