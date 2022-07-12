Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Craig Finn Announces Fall Uptown Controller Tour Dates

These fall dates are in support of Finn's latest solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, available now.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Fresh off a run of US dates, Craig Finn and the Uptown Controllers have announced a fall tour of North America. Kicking off on October 11 at Boston's Crystal Ballroom, the dates will take the band through November 9, ending at Portland, OR's Old Church. The complete itinerary is below. For updates, please visit here.

These fall dates are in support of Finn's latest solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, available now via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers in several formats, including digital download, CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition white vinyl (online orders only).

Recorded with Finn's longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the album includes the singles "Messing With The Settings," "Birthdays," and "The Amarillo Kid," all joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

Finn has also recently released the fourth episode of his popular new podcast, That's How I Remember It. That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn Ep. 4 sees Finn joined for a thought-provoking and hilarious conversation by television writer and producer Edward Kitsis. That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn is available at Spotify, iTunes, and all leading podcast providers; new episodes will premiere soon.

An original new podcast series examining the connection between memory and creativity, each episode of That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn, co-produced and distributed by Talkhouse and inspired in part by A Legacy of Rentals, will feature a discussion between Finn and one creator - including musicians, authors, filmmakers, and more - about the role memory plays in their art. These exclusive conversations reveal the different ways each creator synthesizes their remembered life experience to tell stories about themselves and the world we live in. More diverse creators to be announced soon.

That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn Ep. 1 premiered in June and quickly ascended to the top 5 on Apple Podcasts' "Top Episodes: Music" chart as well as Spotify's top 15 on "Top Podcasts: Music" in the US and top 20 on "Top Podcasts: Music" in the UK.

CRAIG FINN AND THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS LIVE SHOWS

AUGUST

13 - Grand Junction, CO - Supergrass Festival

SEPTEMBER

16-17 - Odense, DK - Nashville Nights Songwriters Festival

18 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle *

19 - Hamburg, DE - NOCHTWACHE

20 - Cologne, DE - Blue Shell

21 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

23 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

24 - London, UK - Omeara

25 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

27 - Dublin, IR - The Grand Social

28 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

30 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

OCTOBER

1 - Manchester, UK - Night and Day

2 - London, UK - Moth Club

11 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Sommerville Theatre

13 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live

14 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Williamsburg Opera House

16 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café

19 - Toronto, ONT - Horseshoe Tavern

21 - Chicago, IL - Irish American Heritage Center

22 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

23 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

NOVEMBER

3 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge

5 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

9 - Portland, OR - The Old Church

* Supporting Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls' Lost Evenings V

MacGyver Contest

