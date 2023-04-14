Courtney Hadwin Releases New Single 'That Girl Don't Live Here'

18-year-old English singer Courtney Hadwin has become a household name following her impressive runs on The Voice Kids and the 13th season of America's Got Talent on NBC. Courtney's audition on the show has become one of the most viewed in its history, amassing an incredible 310 million views.

Despite her young age, Courtney possesses a striking rock vocal style that has drawn comparisons to legendary artists such as Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Etta James, and James Brown, winning her admirers across the industry. Her captivating performances and dynamic stage presence have seen her build a feverish fanbase with over 500K followers on Instagram alone.

The new single 'That Girl Don't Live Here' is a prime example of Courtney's work - Showcasing her soaring lead vocals through infectiously catchy melodies over a vibrant, strikingly bright, energetic, and fluorescently fun jazz-infused pop soundscape.

Courtney shares about the single: "This song got me through some hard times; I got to say everything I wanted to say in a song without being judged. It's about how I'm not that 13-year-old anymore I don't have no labels telling me what I can't and can do I'm doing it my way and my way only."

Following appearances across national TV and support across national press and radio, Courtney Hadwin is undoubtedly one to watch on the UK and US pop scene-a rising star with an incredibly bright future. The new single 'That Girl Don't Live Here' is out now across platforms.