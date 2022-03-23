Country Singer Corinne Cook Releases New Ballad 'Fall Apart'

Country singer, Corinne Cook, revisits her 2015 album "Dressed Up For Goodbye" to showcase this emotional ballad written by the veteran country singer-songwriters The Warren Brothers (Brad and Brett) along with Aimee Mayo and Chris Lindsey.

The single was produced by Cook's trusty and talented producer Denny Martin and features Nashville session masters Scott Neubert on acoustic guitar, Dow Tomlin on bass, Steve Holland on drums, Jason Roller on electric guitar and fiddle, Steve Peffer on Keyboards, and Melissa DuVall on backing vocals.

"I fell in love with the song "Fall Apart" the very first time I heard it." Says Cook. "It really resonated with me because it's so raw and emotional, but it also provides a glimmer of hope in the darkest of times. It lets you know that it's okay to not be okay sometimes, which I think is so important to hear these days. Sometimes you just need to let go, feel all your feelings, and have a good cry... only then can you start putting the pieces back together again."

While still engaging in a whirlwind balancing act both personally and professionally, Corinne Cook has enjoyed a handful of accolades for her previous albums. "I Don't" from her 2015 release Dressed Up For Goodbye won a Nashville Industry Music Award (NIMA) for Song of the Year in 2016. Her debut album I'm Not Shy included two tracks that reached the Top 5 on the Inside Country chart; #1 hit "Uninvited Guest" and the title track, which reached #4.

Cook's last project, Yes I Can, marked an important breakthrough for Cook as a songwriter of great storytelling skill and depth. Fully committing to the dreams that are now coming to fruition, the Nashville-based singer is currently working on new music for a 2023 album release and continues to focus on developing her career as a singer and songwriter.

Watch the new lyric video here: