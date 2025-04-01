News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Country-Pop Superstar CMAT to Play US Headline Tour This Fall

General ticket on-sale will be live at 10AM local time on April 4. 

By: Apr. 01, 2025
Country-Pop Superstar CMAT to Play US Headline Tour This Fall Image
Irish country-pop superstar CMAT has announced a US headline tour this fall– It’s The Euro-Country Tour – launching September 8 in Los Angeles, and hitting dates in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Atlanta and more. More information on tickets can be found at cmatbaby.com – pre-sale sign up is live now, general on-sale will be live at 10AM local time on April 4. 

This tour announcement follows last week’s announcement of CMAT’s new album EURO-COUNTRY set for release August 29 via AWAL, “her most important record to date.” Despite this being her third album, this fully-formed acronymic star feels like she’s been part of the culture forever. EURO-COUNTRY follows 2023’s brilliant Crazymad, For Me - an album that propelled her to wider attention and garnered numerous accolades including: a BRITs Best International Artist nod; and ‘Best Album’ nominations from the Ivors; Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize in her native Ireland (an award she won for her debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead). 

The new album - released via AWAL Recordings - was recorded in New York and co-produced by long-time collaborator Oli Deakin and CMAT. EURO-COUNTRY tackles a number of big themes including personal reflections on economics, identity, and grief. It marks another step in the unstoppable rise of CMAT and cements her position as a generational songwriter. 

What has endeared fans to her heart-sore tunes and humor is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson’s ability to combine contradictory themes and moods: wide-eye drama with self-deprecation; the fusion of country and pop, with even more influences stretching across decades and genres. EURO-COUNTRY is no different: an aural tight-rope walk that balances big themes, specifically: the impact of economics on a small country, the attention that comes with increased fame (not all of it good), and being a woman.

US TOUR DATES 2025

Sept 8 - Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
Sept 10 - Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CA 
Sept 12 - Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN
Sept 13 - Park West, Chicago, IL
Sept 15 - The Concert Hall, Toronto 
Sept 17 - Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA 
Sept 18 - Webster Hall, New York, NY
Sept 20 - Shaky Knees, Atlanta, GA 
Sept 21 - Basement East, Nashville, TN 

European/UK Tour Dates 2025 

* Supporting Sam Fender
May 23rd - Wide Awake Festival, London, UK
May 25th - Neighbourhood Festival, Warrington, UK
Jun 5th - Primavera, Barcelona, ESP
Jun 6th - London Stadium, London, UK *
Jun 12th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *
Jun 14th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *
Jun 15th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *
Jun 27th - Glastonbury, UK
Jul 12th - NOS, Lisbon, POR
Jul 26th - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
Jul 27th - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK
Aug 1st - Belladrum Tartan Heart, Belladrum, UK
Aug 2nd - All Together Now, Waterford, IRE
Aug 7th - Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, DEN
Aug 8th - Way Out West, Gothenburg, SWE
Aug 14th - Cabaret Vert, Charleville Mezieres, FR
Aug 15th - Lowlands, Biddinghuizen, NL
Aug 16th - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, UK
Aug 28th - Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, UK *
Oct 2nd - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
Oct 4th - Academy, Manchester, UK
Oct 5th - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
Oct 6th - NX, Newcastle, UK
Oct 9th - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
Oct 12th - Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Oct 13th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
Oct 15th - Dome Concert Hall, Brighton, UK
Oct 16th - O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK
Oct 17th - UEA, Norwich, UK
Oct 19th - Octagon, Sheffield, UK
Oct 20th - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
Dec 5th - 3Arena, Dublin, IRE

Photo Credit: Sarah Doyle



