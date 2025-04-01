Country-Pop Superstar CMAT to Play US Headline Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irish country-pop superstar CMAT has announced a US headline tour this fall– It’s The Euro-Country Tour – launching September 8 in Los Angeles, and hitting dates in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Atlanta and more. More information on tickets can be found at cmatbaby.com – pre-sale sign up is live now, general on-sale will be live at 10AM local time on April 4.

This tour announcement follows last week’s announcement of CMAT’s new album EURO-COUNTRY set for release August 29 via AWAL, “her most important record to date.” Despite this being her third album, this fully-formed acronymic star feels like she’s been part of the culture forever. EURO-COUNTRY follows 2023’s brilliant Crazymad, For Me - an album that propelled her to wider attention and garnered numerous accolades including: a BRITs Best International Artist nod; and ‘Best Album’ nominations from the Ivors; Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize in her native Ireland (an award she won for her debut, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead).

The new album - released via AWAL Recordings - was recorded in New York and co-produced by long-time collaborator Oli Deakin and CMAT. EURO-COUNTRY tackles a number of big themes including personal reflections on economics, identity, and grief. It marks another step in the unstoppable rise of CMAT and cements her position as a generational songwriter.

What has endeared fans to her heart-sore tunes and humor is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson’s ability to combine contradictory themes and moods: wide-eye drama with self-deprecation; the fusion of country and pop, with even more influences stretching across decades and genres. EURO-COUNTRY is no different: an aural tight-rope walk that balances big themes, specifically: the impact of economics on a small country, the attention that comes with increased fame (not all of it good), and being a woman.

US TOUR DATES 2025

Sept 8 - Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Sept 10 - Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CA

Sept 12 - Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

Sept 13 - Park West, Chicago, IL

Sept 15 - The Concert Hall, Toronto

Sept 17 - Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Sept 18 - Webster Hall, New York, NY

Sept 20 - Shaky Knees, Atlanta, GA

Sept 21 - Basement East, Nashville, TN

European/UK Tour Dates 2025

* Supporting Sam Fender

May 23rd - Wide Awake Festival, London, UK

May 25th - Neighbourhood Festival, Warrington, UK

Jun 5th - Primavera, Barcelona, ESP

Jun 6th - London Stadium, London, UK *

Jun 12th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *

Jun 14th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *

Jun 15th - St James Park, Newcastle, UK *

Jun 27th - Glastonbury, UK

Jul 12th - NOS, Lisbon, POR

Jul 26th - Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Jul 27th - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK

Aug 1st - Belladrum Tartan Heart, Belladrum, UK

Aug 2nd - All Together Now, Waterford, IRE

Aug 7th - Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, DEN

Aug 8th - Way Out West, Gothenburg, SWE

Aug 14th - Cabaret Vert, Charleville Mezieres, FR

Aug 15th - Lowlands, Biddinghuizen, NL

Aug 16th - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, UK

Aug 28th - Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, UK *

Oct 2nd - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Oct 4th - Academy, Manchester, UK

Oct 5th - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Oct 6th - NX, Newcastle, UK

Oct 9th - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

Oct 12th - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Oct 13th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK

Oct 15th - Dome Concert Hall, Brighton, UK

Oct 16th - O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

Oct 17th - UEA, Norwich, UK

Oct 19th - Octagon, Sheffield, UK

Oct 20th - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Dec 5th - 3Arena, Dublin, IRE

Photo Credit: Sarah Doyle

Comments