Country Music Star Priscilla Block Announces Debut Album 'Welcome To The Block Party'

Mercury Nashville recording artist, Priscilla Block, has announced the release of her debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, available everywhere on February 11th. Pre-order the new album here.

Listed as a MusicRow 2021 Next Big Thing Artist and a 2021 CMT Next Women of Country inductee, Priscilla Block is undoubtedly the breakout female country star of the past year and is poised to become one of Nashville's acclaimed truth-tellers with a voice for her generation.

Welcome To The Block Party follows last year's six-song self-titled Priscilla Block EP, the highest-performing country female debut EP of 2021. Bringing a lyrically driven blend of Country-Pop and Southern Rock - a.k.a. the "Block Party" sound - to Nashville's evolving musical landscape, Welcome To The Block Party features 12 songs, all written by the newcomer, including "Just About Over You," the Top 15 smash and highest peaking debut single from a female country artist in 2021.

Additionally, Block releases today her brand new song and lyric video, "My Bar," a defiantly independent track written by Block, Stone Aielli, and Lexie Hayden. Illustrating her firm-footed approach as she embarks on this next chapter of her life, Priscilla's empowered stance in "My Bar" is a glimpse into the overall feeling of Welcome To The Block Party - an unapologetic recapturing of one's own self-worth and unwavering confidence.

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Pegged as an Artist to Watch by Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT, The Boot, MusicRow, HITS, Sounds Like Nashville, Country Now, Music Mayhem and more, Priscilla's honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed the Block Party sound.

Early in the pandemic, Priscilla was struggling to make ends meet after losing her job and her apartment. Unable to get out and play in person due to Covid-19, Priscilla began experimenting on TikTok and quickly developed a rabid fanbase with songs like "Thick Thighs," "PMS" and "Just About Over You." Fans rallied together to independently fund Priscilla's recording and since its release, "Just About Over You" peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, the song was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, and it recently reached Top 15 on country radio. "Just About Over You" along with "Wish You Were the Whiskey," "I Bet You Wanna Know" and more expected on Priscilla's upcoming debut album.

Originally from Raleigh, NC, Priscilla moved to Nashville to pursue music shortly after high school. In Nashville, the affable, hardworking, student of life worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, then a chance encounter with her idol - Taylor Swift - was the sign she needed to dive all the way in on her music. Priscilla is a seasoned performer sharing the stage and opening for artists including Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Rodney Atkins and more.