Country Artist Kristen Kae Signs Record Deal With Heart Songs Records

Country music artist, songwriter Kristen Kae has signed with Nashville-based Heart Songs Records for management and brand representation. Kae joins Heart Songs Records existing client roster which includes Justin Kemp Band, The Highway Women and Steven John Simon.

Kristen was recently signed to The Highway Women and will be touring with the all female group The Highway Women in 2019-2020. Kristen was discovered by label owner Jill Pavel. Pavel said "I was scrolling social media one night and I watched a video Kristen posted of a performance for a karaoke contest. I was so taken with her energy and her performance, she blew me away! She leaves it all out there for her audience. I initially signed Kristen to The Highway Women and I am looking forward to working with her on her solo career as well."

Kristen is currently writing and recording her solo project in Nashville, she will be releasing her first single this summer.

Connect with Kristen by visiting www.kristenkae.com and by Facebook and Instagram. You can also follow her journey with The Highway Women by visiting www.highwaywomen.com.

With a fire in her soul, real life lyrics, delivered with authentic southern charm, newcomer Kristen Kae is without question a star-in-the-making. This Kentucky Girl has been working in Nashville, Tennessee pursuing her career in country music. Some of her musical influences are Reba, Miranda & Dolly. Kristen Delivers her music with the spirit of Reba, The confidence of Miranda and she delights her audience with her contagious happy disposition, just like Dolly!

?Kristen is signed to a management deal with Heart Songs Records and is currently working on her first solo project. She will be releasing her first single in the summer of 2019, co-written and produced by Justine Blazer.

?Kristen was recently signed to the Female Country Band "The Highway Women". She will be touring at the end of 2019 with the group while she is working on her solo EP and performing as a solo artist.





