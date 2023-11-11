Cory Asbury Debuts Cinematic Music Video For 'Kind'

His new album, 'PIONEER' is now available.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY Award Nominee and rising country artist, Cory Asbury, has released a moving cinematic video for his powerful single “Kind.” Directed by Kaiser Cunningham (Chase Rice, Mason Ramsay) and Taylor Kelly (Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini), the video for “Kind” takes the form of a short film following a couple through turbulent, joyous, and tragic times in their relationship. 

Watch the video for “Kind” below!

“I can't wait for y'all to see this music video,” shares Asbury.  “It's raw, real and visceral and it'll leave you in a puddle in awe of the kindness of Jesus.”

“Kind,” which has already been streamed over 10 million times, comes from Asbury's long awaited third studio album, Pioneer, which was released earlier this Fall to critical acclaim.  The raw and vulnerable body of work was a long time in the making and taps into life experiences that Asbury has not previously shared. Teaming up with a veritable who's-who in Nashville including Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift), Shane Stevens (Lady A, Walker Hayes), Tom Douglas (Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert), and Paul Mabury (Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin), Asbury shares stories of loss, redemption, and ultimately acceptance throughout Pioneer. Pioneer is now available everywhere HERE.

Like many before him, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Cory Asbury got his start singing in church at 14 and by 21 was a full-time performer. His 2009 debut, Let Me See Your Eyes, formally launched his career and set the stage to a hard-earned record deal in 2015. Asbury's seminal album Reckless Love (2018), landed on the top of the Billboard charts, earning him two Dove Awards and a 2019 Grammy nomination. The title track, “Reckless Love,” has been certified 3x Platinum, spent 18 weeks at #1, and earned Billboard, ASCAP, and BMI Christian Song of the Year honors. In 2019, Asbury released his follow up LP, To Love A Fool, featuring the Gold certified single “The Father's House.” To date, Asbury has garnered 1.1 billion worldwide streams, 139 million video views, over 3.16 million monthly Spotify listeners, and over 2 billion audience impressions.



