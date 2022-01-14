Cordae Releases New Album 'From A Birds Eye View'

2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Cordae is proud to announce the release of his hugely anticipated sophomore album. From A Birds Eye View is available now via ART@WAR/Atlantic Records.

The 14-track album release is celebrated by the premiere of the brand new singles, "Chronicles (Feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk)," and "Today (Feat. Gunna)" available at all DSPs and streaming services; an official music video for "Today (Feat. Gunna)" is streaming now via YouTube. Watch below!

From A Birds Eye View sees Cordae collaborating with heavyweight names across a variety of genres such as Stevie Wonder, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Gunna, Ant Clemons and Roddy Ricch.

In addition to the release of the album, Cordae will perform an intimate live set as part of NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series. On January 18th Cordae is collaborating with AT&T Emerging Voices, a program that pairs artists on-the-rise with AT&T's platforms and technology, for AT&T Presents: Cordae Live: From A Birds Eye View, an immersive one-of-a-kind audio-visual event and live stream from Brooklyn, NY's National Sawdust. For complete details, please visit here.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: