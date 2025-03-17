Connor Kelly & The Time Warp Unleash New Album 'This Egg'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connor Kelly & The Time Warp return with their most unfiltered and introspective work to date. Their new album This Egg, led by the hauntingly honest title track, dives deep into themes of self-awareness, disillusionment, and the harsh reality of unchecked privilege.

The single "This Egg" is a brutally poetic meditation on what happens when someone is never told "no." The track's ethereal yet melancholic production underscores lyrics like, "This Egg will become a cage and then become the ground," capturing the suffocating nature of entitlement and its inevitable collapse. Infused with the band's signature blend of indie, alternative, and psychedelic rock, "This Egg" draws influence from icons like Radiohead and Elliott Smith while maintaining a sonic identity that is distinctly their own.

"This Egg is about trying hard not to resent someone you love whose reality is distorted from always getting what they want. Inspired by artists like Radiohead, Elliott Smith, the track is melancholy and lyrics are brutal," explains frontman Connor Kelly.

Produced and mixed by the legendary Paul Q. Kolderie-known for his work with Radiohead, Pixies, and Dinosaur Jr.-the album was self-recorded by the band in Knoxville, TN, with engineering contributions from Aiden Lamb and Connor Kelly. The DIY approach allowed the band to take their time, crafting a sound that is as raw as it is experimental.

"This is the most honest and introspective record we've ever made. Everything was recorded ourselves at home and we just got to explore and take our time with making it and being more intentional than we've been in the past, which is ultimately what made this album feel so authentic and experimental," Kelly adds.

The release of This Egg marks a significant moment for Connor Kelly & The Time Warp, who have built a reputation for electrifying performances and unfiltered songwriting. Having toured alongside acts like The Backseat Lovers, Moon Taxi, and Vista Kicks, the band has captivated audiences across the U.S. and Europe. With a genre-blurring style that oscillates between raucous energy and existential introspection, they continue to push the boundaries of indie rock.

In celebration of This Egg, the band will embark on a U.S. tour, including performances at Treefort Music Festival and The Echo in Los Angeles.

