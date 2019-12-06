Concourse At Depot Shows Unveiled For Spring 2020
Depot has provided Manchester with countless musical moments and highlights throughout the last WHP season, with one of the stand out new stages being Concourse at Depot.
For Spring 2020 it can be revealed that the much loved Concourse room will be home to a number of intimate 'Concourse Only' club shows that will run from 29th January until Easter weekend. This period will be an opportunity for a limited run of the most forward-thinking promoters from around the city, including Zutekh Presents, Hit & Run, Michael Bibi's Isolate, bass-line enthusiasts Crucast and Alan Fitzpatrick's We Are The Brave, to take over the Concourse space.
This series will feature a number of showcases, extended sets and artist curated line-ups with more shows set to be announced.
.
Tickets and info:
www.thewarehouseproject.com/offseason
LINE UP INFO
31.1.20
ZUTEKH PRESENTS
MALL GRAB
SPECIAL REQUEST
LONE
ECLAIR FIFI
THE MOLECULE
GIGI GM
1.2.20
CRUCAST
SKEPSIS
DARKZY
BRU-C
TS7
KANINE
WINDOW KID
LAZCRU
MC AD
plus KING OF THE ROLLERS
21.2.20
HIT & RUN
NOISIA (Farewell tour - Manchester set)
DRS
FIXATE
FOX
ICICLE
MEFJUS
MONTY
SKITTLES
SPARKZ
SPECTRASOUL
S.P.Y (Dubplate style set)
T-MAN
TONN PIPER
TRIGGA
TRUTHOS MUFASA
UNGLUED
VILLEM & MCLEOD (MCR Debut)
22.2.20
ISOLATE
MICHAEL BIBI
29.2.20
WE ARE THE BRAVE
ALAN FITZPATRICK
ILLARIO ALLICANTE
REBUKE
A.S.H
RONNIE