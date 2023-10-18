Comedian Kyle Gordon Releases Country Single 'Girls Are The Best' From 'Kyle Gordon Is Great' LP

New York-based comedian, actor, writer, and improviser Kyle Gordon releases country single, “Girls are the Best” feat. Tanya McCabe from his upcoming debut album Kyle Gordon Is Great, out November 10 via BMG. In addition to exclusive merch, a limited edition of the album signed by Gordon will be available at his US DTC store here.

Gordon invited all three Ms. Biljana Electronicas for the single's social media promo here to honor the “best” women who joined him for his viral hit and Billboard Charting single, “Planet of the Bass.”

Each character on Gordon's album has a unique backstory and his character Tanya McCabe has dominated the country music scene since releasing her 2004 smash hit “Girls are the Best.” Loyal fans dubbed her the “Queen of the Girlboss Anthems” along with contemporaries like Shania Twain, The Chicks, and Martina McBride.

McCabe broke the mold for women in country music by becoming the first woman to wear a pair of jeans onstage at the Grand Ole Opry. She also shook up the country music establishment when she boldly used foul language on CMT (“I don't want to bake no damn cherry pie”). She is a proud supporter of female American soldiers and has performed 73 USO tours of American bases throughout the world.

In discussing the single, Tanya McCabe said, "When 'Girls are the Best' went #1 on the country charts back in 2004, I became a household name from Paris (TX) to London (KY). Forget about Shania, Martina, and Reba - for the last 20 years there's been only one 'Queen of the Girlboss Anthems' - and that's me!"

Kyle Gordon Is Great is a collection of musical genre parodies, each featuring different characters that Gordon creates such as his debut hit single, “Planet of the Bass” feat. DJ Crazy Times and Ms. Biljana Electronica which went viral for its 1990s Eurodance parody surpassing 5.5M+ streams and 250M+ views across socials. The single also landed on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Chart and reached #1 on Apple's Comedy Singles. Gordon wrote the song to lovingly parody artists including Real McCoy, Culture Beat, and Aqua.

The album is anchored by interstitial fake radio broadcasts, forming an overarching concept similar to flipping through various genres while driving in your car. Gordon said, “This album is the culmination of years of work - writing and testing these songs in front of hundreds of audiences. So in many ways, this first album is kind of like a collection of my greatest hits. I titled the album Kyle Gordon is Great and, to me, great comedy is a) unique b) accessible, and c) mostly importantly, really really funny. My goal on this album was to make great comedy music!"

UK Dates:

10/26 – London, England @ Leicester Square Theatre

10/28 – Manchester, England @ Home Theatre

10/29 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glee Club

US Dates:

11/02 – Boston, MA @ City Winery (SOLD OUT)

11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Helium Comedy Club

11/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Helium Comedy Club

11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilMOCA (SOLD OUT)

11/30 – Rutherford, NJ @ Bananas Comedy Club

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

About Kyle Gordon

When not creating comedy online or recording music, Gordon can also be found performing to sold-out crowds across the country. In addition to regular shows around his home of New York City, in Spring 2022 he completed a multi-city, major market solo headlining tour.

His work has been featured on Comedy Central and Adult Swim, as well as Fast Company, Insider, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York and many more. He has been a featured performer at New York Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Arts Festival, New York Comic-Con and San Francisco Sketchfest.