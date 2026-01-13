Sammy Hagar Extends 'Best of All Worlds' Tour Into 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar will return this summer with a special limited run of his acclaimed, top-grossing Best of All Worlds Tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Joe Satriani (guitar), and Kenny Aronoff (drums).

The tour launches June 13, 2026 in St. Louis, Hagar’s musical home away from home, and concludes June 27, 2026, at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features special guest Rick Springfield.

Tickets are on Sale Friday, January 16 at 10am local, Citi/Mastercard Presale and ARTIST/Red Rocker presales begin Tuesday, January 13th at 10am local. Visit here for more information.

The 2026 tour reunites Hagar with the Best of All Worlds Band, featuring fellow Hall of Famer and original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, 15-time GRAMMY nominee and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff. In addition, keyboard artist Greg Phillinganes is set to perform with the band on the tour.

Collectively, Anthony, Satriani, and Aronoff have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar’s career—including Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and The Circle—so fans can expect a refreshed 2026 setlist drawing from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last four decades with hits including, “Finish What Ya Started,” “5150,” “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy,” “Poundcake,” “Sexy Little Thing,” “One Way to Rock,” “Right Now,” “Summer Nights,” “Eagles Fly,” “Love Walks In,” “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight,” and more.

The newly announced shows continue the momentum of Hagar’s top-grossing 2024 Best of All Worlds Tour, his 2025 hit Las Vegas residency, which returns to Dolby Live in Las Vegas beginning in March, and a summer UK tour in July.

Joining them on the tour is rock legend Rick Springfield, the Grammy Award–winning artist whose setlist includes 10 U.S. Top 10 singles, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” “Human Touch,” and “I’ve Done Everything for You,” written by Hagar. The tour reunites two longtime friends and collaborators whose connection spans more than four decades and extends beyond the music, with Hagar and Springfield also spirit partners in Beach Bar Rum.

2026 U.S. TOUR DATES

June 13, 2026 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO

June 14, 2026 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

June 17, 2026 – Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, MI*

June 19, 2026 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI

June 22, 2026 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

June 24, 2026 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

June 26, 2026 – MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD* #

June 27, 2026 – MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD* #

* Not A Live Nation Date. # Shows without Rick Springfield

About Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar broke into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, before his multi-platinum solo career, and then became the frontman of Van Halen, Chickenfoot, The Circle, and more. Hagar has amassed 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Songs include “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Right Now,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love,” with accolades like a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Van Halen.

Since opening his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, he’s turned a lifelong passion for great food, music, and spirits into a lifestyle brand encompassing restaurants and spirits. He launched Cabo Wabo Tequila in 1996 and catapulted it into the #2-selling premium tequila brand in the United States. In 2010, Hagar sold his interests in Cabo Wabo Tequila to Gruppo Campari in a nine-figure deal widely credited as the start of the celebrity-owned spirits trend.

He now owns an award-winning portfolio of top-shelf spirits and beer that embody the same spirit of Baja beach life and rock ’n’ roll, including Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum (with Rick Springfield), Santo Spirits (with Guy Fieri), and Red Rocker Brewing Co. Hagar has also expanded into publishing, television, and radio, including five seasons of his hit TV show Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar and as host of Sammy Hagar’s Top Rock Countdown, a weekly syndicated radio show on more than 90 U.S. stations.

He is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, a dedicated philanthropist through his private non-profit The Hagar Family Foundation, and was named the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos in 2022 in recognition of his long-standing investment in the people and economy of Mexico.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello