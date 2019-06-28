Comedian Chris Charpentier Drops Debut Album BRAIN THOUGHTS Today

Comedian CHRIS CHARPENTIER releases his debut comedy album 'BRAIN THOUGHTS' today on ASPECIALTHING RECORDS. Recorded live at the Bug Theater in his hometown of Denver, Colorado, Chris excitedly tells of coaching his nephew's T-ball team, neighbors in Denver, helicopters in L.A., the hilarity of the human struggle and more. 'Brain Thoughts' is available as a digital download via iTunes or order the album via aspecialthing Records and get an 11x11 poster of the killer cover art with download card.

Chris Charpentier is a stand up comic born and raised in Denver, Colorado now living in Los Angeles, CA. He made his network television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live and had a recurring role on truTV's Those Who Can't. Chris has also appeared onViceland's Flophouse and Fuse TV's Uproarious. He was named a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival and One to Watch at Riot L.A. Comedy Festival. Every year at the exclusive High Plains Comedy Festival he hosts "The Fine Gentleman's Club", a revival of the hit weekly show Chris co-produced in Denver for over 5 years.

Chris currently co-hosts the podcast Sports Bullies The Game where he and David Venhuizen take on guests in the most ridiculous and absurd game. New episodes drop every Tuesday on iTunes. He performs on stages all over the country, but if you can't wait, you can catch Chris at his new stand-up show Arroyo Comedy Show every Sunday in Los Angeles.

CHRIS CHARPENTIER 'BRAIN THOUGHTS'

Tracklisting:

1. Daddy

2. Little Dude

3. Moved to L.A.

4. The Titanic

5. Queer Eye

6. How It's Made

7. Characters

8. T-Ball Coach

9. My Old House

10. Two Pairs of Panties

11. My Mom

12. My Hair

13. Pennyfarthing

14. Nephew's Kiss

ASPECIALTHING RECORDS is a Los Angeles-based independent comedy record label owned and operated by Matt Belknap and Ryan McManemin. Stemming from an online message board, aspecialthing records has taken a D.I.Y. approach to producing and distributing the finest stand-up comedy albums since 2006. AST is home to Patton Oswalt's Grammy Award Winning album 'Talking for Clapping' as well as outstanding releases from Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Doug Benson, Greg Proops, Jen Kirkman, Wyatt Cenac, Karen Kilgariff, Kyle Kinane and many more. AST looks forward to expanding their catalog while continuing their dedication to exceptional emerging and established comics.





