Cold Hart Releases Debut Album 'Good Morning Cruel World'

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Cold Hart's debut album, Good Morning Cruel World, is out now on GothBoiClique Records.

Produced entirely by YAWNS-a fellow GBC member and former producer and DJ for Lil Peep-Good Morning Cruel World combines melodic elements of post-punk and hip-hop. The album is receiving early acclaim withAlternative Press praising, "[Cold Hart] steps away from his sample-oriented sound...hip-hop vocals are enveloped in a rough, post-punk sound."

Good Morning Cruel World features previous album singles "Hot Pink Lighter," which was originally premiered on Sirius Alt Nation, "Nick Cave In" and "Eyes" which Elevatorproclaims an "alt rock anthem."

Fresh off a sold-out European tour with members of GothBoiClique, Cold Hart will embark on North American dates this summer, including a performance at Lollapalooza.

Cold Hart is Jerick "Jay" Quilisadio. Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Cold Hart grew up in the skate scene listening to Nick Cave, The Cure and Chief Keef. As a teenager he taught himself guitar and FL Studio and started producing, eventually leading him to help co-found the internet-born collective GothBoiClique in 2014. It was Cold Hart who officially titled the group after sending a beat of the same name to fellow co-founder Wicca Phase Springs Eternal.

In 2015, Cold Hart began to release a slew of singles and vocal mixtapes including OC Season 1 and 2 and Downer, which helped surpass his distinction as solely a producer. In 2018, Cold Hart strayed away from sampling entirely on his acclaimed EP Wish Me Well, opting instead to incorporate live instrumentation with YAWNS. Good Morning Cruel World finds Cold Hart further evolving his newfound sound.

GothBoiClique rose to prominence in 2016 with their unprecedented marriage of emo and rap; blending indie, alternative, an

d pop-punk samples with hip-hop stylings. Themes of vulnerability and heartbreak are omnipresent in their lyrics, allowing GothBoiClique to resonate with tens of thousands of their cult-like fans. Sitting at ten artists, GothBoiClique's official roster includes Lil Tracy, Cold Hart, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Mackned, Yawns, fish narc, JPDreamthug, Doves and the late Lil Peep.





Related Articles View More Music Stories