Cold Collective Release 'Moonlight (I Feel Nothing At All)'

Today, Boston-based band Cold Collective share their new song "Moonlight (I Feel Nothing At All)" alongside its demo, "Moonlight (Demo)," via Rise Records. Their new album Weathervane is out this Friday, December 3.

Vocalist Tim Landers (Cold Collective, Transit, Misser) began working on songs for this new album before his untimely passing in 2019. To honor Tim, the band finished the songs together, leaving some in their original acoustic state. Pre-order is available here. Together with the Landers family, all pre-orders include a $5 donation to Dean's House - a sober living home in Massachusetts where Tim stayed during his recovery.

"Tim's music is a gift," Tim's father Terry Landers shares. "We love that more of his heart and work are being shared through this release."

Listen to the new tracks here: