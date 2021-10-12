Cody Jinks Releases New Single 'Hurt You' From Upcoming Album

Renowned singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks' new song, "Hurt You," is out now.

Written by Jinks, his wife Rebecca, Greg C. Jones and Ward Davis, the song is the latest unveiled from Jinks' anticipated new country album, Mercy, which will be released November 12 via his own independent label, Late August Records

In conjunction with Mercy, Jinks will also release a new metal record, None The Wiser, with his band Caned by Nod the same day (pre-order here). Both produced and engineered by Edward Spear (with co-production on Mercy by Jinks' longtime bandmate Joshua Thompson) and recorded simultaneously at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, the two records represent Jinks' uniqueness as an artist, demonstrating his rare ability to successfully create across genres.

Although varying sonically and thematically, Mercy and None The Wiser are tied together through Jinks' signature songwriting, which takes yet another step forward with even more perception and grit displayed on both albums. Ahead of the releases, Jinks has unveiled four new songs thus far: "All It Cost Me Was Everything" and "I Don't Trust My Memories Anymore" from Mercy and "Dying Trying" and "Middle Finger" from None The Wiser.

With Mercy, Jinks continues to put forth his unique eclectic country sound, incorporating a hybrid of soulful elements, including rock, blues, classic country, metal and more. Written entirely during quarantine, Jinks used his time at home to further develop his already accomplished songwriting skills.

Meanwhile, None The Wiser takes its cues from arena-caliber classic rock, thrash metal and psychedelic-tinged grungeand marks a full circle moment for Jinks, who performed in a metal band two decades ago before making the shift to country music.

Tour Dates

November 11-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theatre+

November 12-Ames, IA-Stephens Auditorium+

November 13-St. Louis, MO-The Fabulous Fox+

November 19-Minneapolis, MN-The Armory+

November 20-Minneapolis, MN-The Armory+

December 2-Las Vegas, NV-The Chelsea+ (SOLD OUT)

December 3-Las Vegas, NV-The Chelsea+ (SOLD OUT)

December 5-Las Vegas, NV-The Chelsea+ (SOLD OUT)

December 10-New Orleans, LA-Saenger Theatre†

December 11-New Orleans, LA-Saenger Theatre^

December 12-New Orleans, LA-Saenger Theatre^

April 29-May 1, 2022-Indio, CA-Stagecoach Festival 2022

+with special guest Randy Rogers Band

†with special guests Ward Davis and Flatland Cavalry

^with special guests Flatland Cavalry and Randy Rogers Band

