Cloe Wilder Releases Second Single 'I Don't Wanna'

Critically acclaimed dark/pop songstress Cloe Wilder released her devastating second single, "i don't wanna", today. "i don't wanna", produced by Grammy-award-winning Jayme David Silverstein and The Trust, is filled with flawless, lilting vocals surrounded by an atmosphere of acoustics, electrically charged snares, and wooden percussion.

"This song is about some of the people that impacted me the most, and I almost let them become a memory way earlier than they should have. Friends are a tough thing for me to write about because I'm so used to playing pretend with writing (my age requires that sometimes), but this is anything but that - this was real, and no song I've written has done reality justice." - Cloe Wilder

Cloe Wilder will be performing at the Girl's Life Magazine Back-to-School Fash Bash hosted by Anna Cathcart on 8/5 at Rams Head Live! in Baltimore, MD. Wilder will be opening for Hayden Summerall, Brooke Butler, Taylor Felt, and others. For more information, please visit: https://www.cloewilder.com/news-1/new-show-girls-life-back-to-school-fashion-bash-august-5th.

About Cloe Wilder

Dark/Pop's newest powerhouse, Cloe Wilder, is a 13-year-old singer/songwriter with a voice beyond her years. Wilder crafts melancholic, yet fiercely relatable songs that touch the deepest parts of the human psyche. Championing the concept of accepting one's mental health issues and embracing imperfection, she is set to become a revolution in her time, starting with her flawless debut, "Overthinking", and carrying the torch with her upcoming single, "i don't wanna".

www.cloewilder.com





