City and Colour Set to Release 'The Love Still Held Me Near' Album

The record is available to pre-order tomorrow (January 20) at 10 AM ET.

Jan. 19, 2023  

City and Colour - acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green - has announced the highly anticipated new album The Love Still Held Me Near will be released on March 31 via Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records.

The Love Still Held Me Near is a deeply personal and cathartic offering, and the most sonically expansive in the celebrated City and Colour canon. The record is available to pre-order tomorrow (January 20) at 10 AM ET HERE.

Soulful new track "Underground" offers a strong message that life is a gift, embrace every moment while you can. Alongside the single, a new video for "Underground" directed by Michael Maxxis premieres today at 5 PM ET and is the second installment of a moody, formidable cinematic series of videos directed by Maxxis set to accompany every song on the new LP. Says Maxxis, "Dallas' walls are down on this album, and I wanted to capture that on film."

"The Love Still Held Me Near was born out of unimaginable loss and the subsequent journey through the grief and heartache that followed," explains Green. "It's about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times. For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that's exactly what I did."

Produced by Green and longtime band member and collaborator Matt Kelly, the 12 songs that comprise The Love Still Held Me Near follow the most difficult period in Green's life, including the tragic loss of his best friend in 2019. Green poignantly eulogizes him in the stunning opening track "Meant to Be," which was released in November. Watch the cinematic video HERE.

Pre-orders for physical variants are available HERE. In addition to the standard black, there are seven exclusive variants available alongside curated The Love Still Held Me Near merchandise. Each vinyl variant has a 2x12" wide spine jacket with spot gold foil gloss and two die cut printed inserts. See below for details on all physical variants available for pre-order.

With six studio albums to date, City and Colour has amassed a legion of passionate fans worldwide who connect with the depth and intimacy of Green's songs. The Love Still Held Me Near finds the songwriter revealing more of himself amidst new textures, arrangements and soundscapes not previously heard on City and Colour albums. While it was born out of navigating a trying time, it is an album of hope, redemption and inspiration.

Listen to the new single here:



