City and Colour Set to Release 'The Love Still Held Me Near' Album

"The Love Still Held Me Near was born out of unimaginable loss and the subsequent journey through the grief and heartache that followed," explains Green. "It's about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times. For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that's exactly what I did."



Produced by Green and longtime band member and collaborator Matt Kelly, the 12 songs that comprise The Love Still Held Me Near follow the most difficult period in Green's life, including the tragic loss of his best friend in 2019. Green poignantly eulogizes him in the stunning opening track "Meant to Be," which was released in November. Watch the cinematic video HERE.



With six studio albums to date, City and Colour has amassed a legion of passionate fans worldwide who connect with the depth and intimacy of Green's songs. The Love Still Held Me Near finds the songwriter revealing more of himself amidst new textures, arrangements and soundscapes not previously heard on City and Colour albums. While it was born out of navigating a trying time, it is an album of hope, redemption and inspiration.