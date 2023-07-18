Citizen Returns With New Single 'If You're Lonely'

Their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs is due October 6.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Citizen Returns With New Single 'If You're Lonely'

Renowned alternative rock band Citizen is back with a sensational new single, "If You're Lonely,” marking the first release from their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs due October 6. The accompanying video for “If You’re Lonely” is captured through a nostalgic lens as it finds the band playing out of their garage while the suburban chaos of neighborhood politics ensues around them. 

With introspective lyrics and a heartfelt melody, the track delves into the personal experiences of lead singer Mat Kerekes who drew inspiration from a challenging upbringing and his own journey of self-discovery. 

Reflecting on the song's emotional depth, Kerekes shares, “I grew up around a narcissistic parent and absorbed a lot of that behavior over time, negatively affecting people close to me. If You’re Lonely is about recognizing that, growing from it, and becoming a reliable shoulder to lean on.” 

"If You're Lonely" serves as a compelling introduction to Citizen’s new era. It’s a remarkable testament to Citizen's ability to reinvent themselves with every album. The forthcoming LP is the band’s most poignant body of work yet, as the record approaches themes of self-reflection, personal growth, and resilience. On Calling The Dogs, the band exemplifies that passionate songwriting and styling while stripping back to what they do best: guitar-driven rock ‘n roll. 

Additionally, Citizen has also announced a world tour in support of this new record. The first leg will see the band lighting up the stages coast-to-coast starting in Indianapolis on October 18 with stops in Las Vegas for When We Were Young Festival, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, and more, before concluding their US trek in Chicago on November 26. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning in February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.

With the release of "If You're Lonely,” Citizen is no doubt highlighting their musical evolution and setting the tone for the next era as Calling The Dogs promises to be a defining rebirth in their already illustrious career.

TOUR DATES:

October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren 

October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego 

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo 

October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall 

October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater 

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos 

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell 

November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit 

November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar 

November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin 

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees 

November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl 

November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade 

November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum 

November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live 

November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle 

November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat 

November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw 

November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl 

November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live 

November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall 

November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy 

November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall 

November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall 

February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust

February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo

Photo credit: Tracy Nguyen


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
In This Moment Release New Single The Purge Photo
In This Moment Release New Single 'The Purge'

The group have also shared details for GODMODE, marking their eighth studio album to date. Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

2
Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single Photo
Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single

Don Giovanni Records has announced the new album from Dusk titled Glass Pastures. The band features Amos Pitsch (of Tenement) alongside 5 other equally accomplished singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists. Along with the album announcement, Dusk have released the album's lead single 'Pissing In A Wishing Well' to streaming platforms.

3
Juliana Hatfield Releases Second Single Can’t Get It Out of My Head Photo
Juliana Hatfield Releases Second Single 'Can’t Get It Out of My Head'

Juliana Hatfield drops the second single and first video from the forthcoming album Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, with the release of “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head.” Directed by David Doobinin, a frequent visual/artistic collaborator, he drew inspiration from French photographer Gilbert Garcin whose dreamlike black and white images.

4
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop Get The Dough Off Photo
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off'

Curling will release their brand new studio album No Guitar. The band’s cross-continental founders Bernie Gelman (Bay Area) and Jojo Brandel (Japan) earned acclaim spanning Guitar World, Northern Transmissions and more for their  high octane lead single “Hi-Elixir”. They unveiled the second album cut “Patience,” alongside an official video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR