Christine and the Queens Surprise Release 'Joseph' EP

Christine and the Queens has surprise released a new EP, Joseph, featuring two new songs performed during her appearance at Global Citizen Live last weekend. The songs are cover versions of George Michael's "Freedom" and "Comme l'oiseau" by Michel Fugain & Le Big Bazar.

Alongside the covers, Christine also performed new arrangements of past hits "Tilted," "People, I've been sad" and "Doesn't matter" in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris for Global Citizen Live. The full performance is now available to watch on YouTube. All proceeds from the digital EP release will go directly to Global Citizen.

Global Citizen Live took place on September 25 with events in Lagos, Paris, New York City and more. Across six continents, artists helped rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest - climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

Listen to the new release here: