Chris Young Announces the 'Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020'

Following a record year on the road in 2019 playing to over 400,000 fans on his headlining tour, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will take his arena/amphitheater "Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour 2020" out beginning Thursday, May 28 in Detroit. Joined by multi-platinum performer Scotty McCreery as direct support along with Payton Smith, the first leg of the tour will travel to Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Seattle, St. Louis and more, with additional dates announcing in the coming weeks. In addition, Chris will highlight various Next From Nashville artists at his shows, offering the opportunity for up-and-coming acts to showcase their talents in front of a massive audience. Chris and The AMG Management will personally pick opening acts to play each week of the tour.

"Everyone has been asking about this year since the last tour ended, so I'm happy I finally get to tell everybody about these shows," shared Chris. "The 'Town Ain't Big Enough' tour is gonna be the biggest one yet!"

Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can first purchase tickets beginning Jan. 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation's Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com . Find a complete listing of Chris Young concert dates, including San Antonio Rodeo (Feb. 10), Houston Rodeo (Mar. 9) and other stops, and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com





