Chris Stapleton Confirms 2020 'All-American Road Show' Headline Tour

Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" will return this summer and fall with an extensive new run of shows including stops at Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre on June 20, Atlanta's Truist Park on July 18, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 2 and New York's Madison Square Garden on October 10. Additionally, on August 29, Stapleton will make his headline debut at Chicago's famed Wrigley Field with special guests The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. Additional guests along the tour include (in alphabetical order) Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band and Yola.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin next Friday, February 7 at 10:00am local time.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment® beginning Tuesday, February 4th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 6th at 10:00pm local time For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the "All-American Road Show."

Other tour highlights this year include the first event at Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on March 14 as well as "A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance benefitting his newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund to be held at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 25, 2020. Presented by Live Nation, the performance is the first concert ever held at UK's Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert's net proceeds will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education. See below for complete tour schedule.

Moreover, on June 26, Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The exhibition follows a series of landmark years for Stapleton, following the release of his breakthrough debut album Traveller, which was recently selected as the #1 country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow ups: 2017's From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2.

CHRIS STAPLETON'S "ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW"

BOLD on-sale Friday, February 7 at 10:00am local time

March 11-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center#

March 12-Austin, TX-Frank Erwin Center#

March 14-Arlington, TX-Globe Life Field*

March 20-Biloxi, MS-Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

March 21-Birmingham, AL-Legacy Arena at the BJCC+

April 22-Toledo, OH-Huntington Center+

April 23-Columbus, OH-Schottenstein Center+

April 25-Lexington, KY-A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field†

June 4-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater‡

June 5-Phoenix, AZ-Ak-Chin Pavilion‡

June 6-San Bernardino, CA-Glen Helen Amphitheater‡

June 11-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Bank Arena°

June 12-Sacramento, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre°

June 13-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre°

June 18-Boise, ID-Ford Idaho Center Arena°

June 19-Portland, OR-Sunlight Supply Amphitheater°

June 20-George, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre°

June 25-Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre§

June 26-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center§

June 30-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

July 16-Estero, FL-Hertz Arena##

July 17-Orlando, FL-Amway Center##

July 18-Atlanta, GA-Truist Park**

July 23-Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater##

July 24-Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview##

July 25-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center##

July 30-Scranton, PA-The Pavilion at Montage Mountain++

July 31-Philadelphia, PA-BB&T Pavilion++

August 1-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center++

August 6-Cuyahoga Falls, OH-Blossom Music Center++

August 7-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion++

August 8-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek++

August 12-Gilford, NH-Bank NH Pavilion††

August 13-Gilford, NH-Bank NH Pavilion††

August 20-Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center††

August 29-Chicago, IL-Wrigley Field‡‡

October 1-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena+

October 2-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena+

October 8-State College, PA-Bryce Jordan Center+

October 9-Atlantic City, NJ-Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall+

October 10-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden+

October 15-Columbia, MO-Mizzou Arena+

October 16-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

October 17-Lincoln, NE-Pinnacle Bank Arena+ (on-sale February 14)

October 22-Lubbock, TX-United Supermarket Arena+

October 23-San Antonio, TX-AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)

"ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW" SPECIAL GUESTS

#Jamey Johnson and Yola

*Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola

+The Marcus King Band and Yola

†Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡Dwight Yoakam and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

°Margo Price and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

§Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^Sheryl Crow

##Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

**Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

++Elle King and Kendell Marvel

††Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell





