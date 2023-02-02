Chris Stapleton Adds New 2023 Headline Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton will embark on an extensive series of headline shows later this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the newly confirmed "All-American Road Show" 2023 tour dates kick off April 26 at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center and include stops at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield's Xfinity Center, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto's Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the headline dates go on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton's fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time.

Full ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition to the new "All-American Road Show" dates, Stapleton is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII next Sunday, February 12 on FOX. He will also headline both RodeoHouston on March 16 and Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30 and will join George Strait for a series of stadium shows with special guests Little Big Town.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time-setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Additionally, his most recent album, Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards. The record follows Stapleton's pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Most recently, their "Kentucky Rising" concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD "All-American Road Show" tour on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time

March 16-Houston, TX-RodeoHouston

March 17-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26-El Paso, TX-UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl - Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday

April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

May 6-Glendale, AZ-State Farm Stadium†

May 27-Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1-Moline, IL-Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena‡

June 3-Milwaukee, WI-American Family Field†

June 8-Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center+

June 15-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena§

June 16-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17-Seattle, WA-Lumen Field†

June 22-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23-Wichita, KS-INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24-Denver, CO-Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium#

July 14-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena#

July 19-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center**

July 20-St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22-Cullman, AL-Rock the South

July 28-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium†

July 29-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium†

August 5-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium†

August 10-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage‡

August 19-Montreal, QC-Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone

**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone