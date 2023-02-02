Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chris Stapleton Adds New 2023 Headline Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton Adds New 2023 Headline Tour Dates

Tickets for the headline dates go on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Chris Stapleton will embark on an extensive series of headline shows later this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the newly confirmed "All-American Road Show" 2023 tour dates kick off April 26 at El Paso's UTEP Don Haskins Center and include stops at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield's Xfinity Center, St. Louis' Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford's Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (two nights), Toronto's Budweiser Stage and Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre among many others.

Special guests featured on the tour include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the headline dates go on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton's fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time.

Full ticket details can be found at www.chrisstapleton.com/tour. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, February 7 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition to the new "All-American Road Show" dates, Stapleton is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII next Sunday, February 12 on FOX. He will also headline both RodeoHouston on March 16 and Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30 and will join George Strait for a series of stadium shows with special guests Little Big Town.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time-setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Additionally, his most recent album, Starting Over, won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and 56th ACM Awards. The record follows Stapleton's pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.

In addition to his work as a musician, Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Most recently, their "Kentucky Rising" concert last fall raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD "All-American Road Show" tour on-sale next Friday, February 10 at 10:00am local time

March 16-Houston, TX-RodeoHouston

March 17-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26-El Paso, TX-UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl - Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday

April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

May 6-Glendale, AZ-State Farm Stadium†

May 27-Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1-Moline, IL-Vibrant Arena at The MARK

June 2-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena

June 3-Milwaukee, WI-American Family Field†

June 8-Syracuse, NY-St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center+

June 15-Spokane, WA-Spokane Arena§

June 16-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17-Seattle, WA-Lumen Field†

June 22-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23-Wichita, KS-INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24-Denver, CO-Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium#

July 14-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena#

July 19-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center**

July 20-St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22-Cullman, AL-Rock the South

July 28-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium†

July 29-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium†

August 5-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium†

August 10-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

August 19-Montreal, QC-Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane
†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town
‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty
+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty
§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone
#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone
**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty
††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone



Vintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event Series Photo
Vintage Culture And BOMA Team Up To Launch Innovative Born Of Music Addiction Event Series
Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture reveals his partnership with forward-thinking electronic music & lifestyle brand BOMA to launch new events series, record label and clothing brand together. Born Of Music Addiction, a project that promises to enhance electronic music worldwide, looks to expand the BOMA brand platform to a global audience.
Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video Too Little, Too Late Photo
Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Too Little, Too Late'
Watch singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall's Valentine's Day single and lyric video, 'Too Little, Too Late.'
Dallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single Put You On From Forthcoming EP Photo
Dallas-Based R&B Artist Delishia J Drops New Single 'Put You On' From Forthcoming EP
Emerging Dallas-based R&B artist Delishia J is due to release 'Monday Morning'' EP on February 17th. After years of perfecting her craft, Delishia is presenting the long-awaited project that takes the listener through the ups and downs of love at multiple levels.
Watch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For Just Because Off ROYALTY SUMMIT Album Photo
Watch: Oakstop Alliance Shares New Lyric Video For 'Just Because' Off ROYALTY SUMMIT Album
Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has returned with a brand-new visual for 'Just Because' from their new album 'Royalty Summit.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'JP Saxe & Camilo Drop New Single 'Moderación'
February 2, 2023

Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe releases his latest collaboration, “Moderación (con Camilo)” via Arista Records. The new track features five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, Camilo.
SO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBSSO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS
February 2, 2023

SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers.
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRIVIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Feud on SHERRI
February 2, 2023

Co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” Watch the video clip now!
share