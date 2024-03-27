Chris Patrick Shares New Single 'Take Time for Myself'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fast-rising New Jersey lyricist Chris Patrick returns with his introspective new single “TAKE TIME FOR MYSELF.” The release follows the recent announcement of his upcoming mixtape THE CALM, which is available for early purchase/stream exclusively on even.biz and will be available on all streaming platforms April 3rd.

"TAKE TIME FOR MYSELF" delves into personal and professional challenges recently confronting the rapper. Often recognized for his willingness to share vulnerability through his lyrics, Chris narrates his experience with the pressures of caretaking responsibilities and the quest for genuine connections amidst his growing success. With a mesmerizing blend of production by Kenneth English, the track serves as a poignant reminder to embrace solitude for reflection and realignment before reaching a breaking point.

Raised in East Orange, the emerging sensation boasts a diverse musical arsenal. Equally skilled in singing and rapping, he seamlessly blends vivid storytelling with infectious hooks, drawing from his life experiences. Fueled by his unwavering determination and earning early nods from esteemed artists such as T-Pain, JID, Smino, and Isaiah Rashad his trajectory is bound to ascend even higher.

Chris's previous full-length project, a 14-track sophomore album titled X Files, also received nods from Pitchfork, Complex, Our Generation Music, Wonderland Magazine, and Lyrical Lemonade and earned over 11M streams across platforms. More recently, he released “Slide on Me,” a single from the upcoming mixtape, which now has over 500K streams and has garnered praise from Billboard and HipHopDx.

Stay tuned for more of what's to come from the promising artist and THE CALM…

PHOTO CREDIT: Hritwik Chhabra (@hritwik)