Chris Janson Releases Lively Cover of 'Holiday Road'

This holiday season, one of Country music's most exciting performers, Chris Janson, has released his cover of the fun and timeless track, "Holiday Road" (via Big Machine Label Group and Janson's Harpeth 60; produced by Chris Janson and Julian Raymond).

The toe-tapping song, written by the legendary Lindsey Buckingham, holds cherished memories for so many, including Janson, who not only brings his signature vibrancy to the vocal but also shows off his skill as a drummer on this classic that is sure to get everyone jolly for the holidays.

Fans can check out Chris' performance of "Holiday Road" during the upcoming "Christmas at the Opry" special airing on NBC on Thursday, December 7th at 8pm ET/PT (streaming the next day on Peacock).

Earlier this week, Janson appeared on Live! with Kelly & Mark where he performed his current radio single, "All I Need Is You" off his latest album The Outlaw Side of Me, discussed his upcoming holiday plans and 2024 tour.

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON:

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the triple platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can't Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International's prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I'd Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I'll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), Cody Johnson (“Let's Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin' Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson's songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation's biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins.

For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade. Janson is currently headlining his 2023 tour while his BMLG debut single, “All I Need Is You,” is his most-added radio hit to date.

