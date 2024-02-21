Chris Janson Is on Full Display With New Single 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get'

One of Country music's greatest showmen, Chris Janson, shares the pre-save for his forthcoming single, "Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get," out on March 8 (via BMLG Records/Harpeth 60 Records/Universal Music Distribution).

After teasing fans on social media earlier this week, Janson will perform the track live for the first time tonight night during Dolly Parton's Pet Gala airing on CBS (9:00-11:00pm ET/PT) and streaming on Paramount+.

Written by Janson, Tyler Hubbard, RaeLynn, Blake Hubbard and Jarrod Ingram, and produced by Julian Raymond, the song is a true celebration of self. “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” will impact Country radio on March 11.

Janson's debut single with BMLG Records, "All I Need Is You," off his album, The Outlaw Side of Me, recently reached the top of the radio charts, marking his fifth No. 1 at Country radio.

Fans can catch Janson out on the road throughout the year with his own headlining tour dates and as he joins fellow Country star Cody Johnson for select dates. Janson will also be hitting the stage with his friend and CMT Crossroad's partner, Bret Michaels, for his upcoming Pardi-Gras 2024 kicking off on July 12th.

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON:

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country music's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can't Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.”

Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International's prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I'd Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I'll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), Cody Johnson (“Let's Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin' Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson's songs for their own projects.

Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation's biggest Country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins.

For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young Country for the last decade. Janson has just kicked off his 2024 tour dates while his BMLG debut single, “All I Need Is You,” recently hit the No. 1 spot on the Country music charts.

